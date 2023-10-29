Leg Stretches Before Workout: 7 Best Ones to Add to Your Leg Day

Are you ready for your leg day? Well, then set aside 10 to 15 minutes for leg stretches before workout. Stretching before your workout offers a plethora of advantages. Not only do leg stretches before leg day loosen up tight muscles but they improve lower body mobility and reduce the risk of injuries as well.

Leg stretches before workout enhances your body’s temperature and improves blood circulation to the muscles, too. Hence, for all these reasons, performing a few pre-workout stretches at the beginning of your leg day is a must. Below, we have listed a few of the easiest, most effective, and the most relaxing stretching exercises for your legs.

Leg Stretches Before Workout: 7 Best Ones to Try at the Beginning of Your Next Leg Day Workout

1. Runner’s lunge

Runner's lunge is one of the best leg stretches before workout. (Image via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

One of the best leg stretches before workout that you can do is the runner’s lunge. It is a simple stretching exercise that opens up tight quadriceps and loosens the psoas muscles.

How to do it?

Begin on your knees and hands, and then bring your right foot forward while positioning it next to your right hand.

Slowly straighten your left leg, and push your hips forward.

Continue to do this until you feel a gentle stretch in the front of your thigh and hip. Hold the position and then change sides.

2. Leg swings

Leg stretches before workout boosts blood circulation. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Leg swings are among the simplest leg stretches before workout. This stretching exercise involves the movement of the entire leg and is quite relaxing.

How to do it?

Stand straight with both feet together and hands on the sides. You can also hold onto something sturdy for support.

Now, shift your weight to your right leg and raise your left leg a few inches off the floor. Start swinging your left leg forward so that it gets parallel to the floor.

Slowly swing it back and forth for a few seconds.

Switch legs and repeat.

3. Standing quadriceps stretch

Quad stretch loosens up tight quad muscles. (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

The standing quadriceps stretch is the best stretching movement to loosen up tight quads. This exercise helps improve flexibility in the quads and further improves your performance in exercises like squats and deadlifts.

How to do it?

Stand tall with your feet together.

Now bring your right leg back up towards your hips and grab your ankles for support. Lower your leg down and repeat the movement with your left leg.

You should feel a stretch in the front of your thigh.

4. Inchworms

Leg stretches before workout reduces the risk of injuries. (Image via Pexels/Li Sun)

The inchworm helps stretch the hamstrings and calves. This exercise warms up these muscles and helps you perform advanced exercises efficiently.

How to do it?

Stand straight and slowly reach forward. Walk your hands to the floor until you get into a high plank position.

Now walk your feet towards your hands and then slowly return to the initial position.

Repeat the entire movement for a few times.

5. Forward folds

Leg stretches before workout release tight muscles. (Image via Pexels/Marta Wave)

Forward fold is also among some of the best leg stretches before workout. This simple movement gently stretches the hamstrings and also gives a good stretch to the lower back muscles.

How to do it?

Stand straight with legs wider than your hips.

Now, slowly bend forward at your waist until your hands reach the floor. Make sure to press your heels on the floor as you fold forward.

Hold the stretch and then come back up. Repeat.

6. Lateral lunges

Leg stretches before workout improve stability in the lower body. (Image via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

Lateral lunges help develop strength and stability in the lower body. This exercise primarily works on the outer and inner thighs and gives your calves a good stretch, too.

How to do it?

Face sideways and then take a step to the side with your right leg.

Slowly lean to your right and then straighten your left leg. Move your butt slightly back and make sure to keep your weight on your heels.

From there, switch sides and lean towards the other side.

Repeat a few times.

7. Walking knee-to-chest

Walking knee-to-chest stretches the quads, calves, hamstrings and more. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

This leg stretch movement is a perfect way to loosen up all the muscles in your lower body, including the quadriceps, calves, hamstrings, glutes, and hip flexors.

How to do it?

Stand straight with both feet together.

Take a step forward with your right leg and then lift your left foot to bring your knee as high as you can towards your chest.

Grab your shin with both hands and gently pull your knee towards your chest until you feel a stretch in your left glute and hamstring.

Repeat on the other side while walking forward.

So, now that you know about these stretching exercises, remember to stretch before leg day to make your workout session even more effective and efficient. Just make sure to stretch your muscles as far as the movements feel comfortable and do not over-stretch.