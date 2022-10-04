Lisa Riley Reveals the Food She Won’t Eat to Stay Slim

Lisa Riley is a famous English actress and television presenter best known for starring as Mandy Dingle in ITV soap Emmerdale between 1995 – 2001, and again from 2019. The 46-year-old actress was a presenter of You’ve Been Framed, and was also a contestant on the 10th series of Strictly Come Dancing. Along with this, the actress was a panelist on the ITV daytime series Loose Women, and has since made a remarkable place in the entertainment industry.

Riley, who describes herself as a dedicated vegetarian, is one of the longest-running soap stars. The actress’s fans have watched her transform through the years, especially when it comes to her weight. She underwent an incredible weight loss a few years back and dropped from a UK size 30 to 14 in a year.

But how did Lisa Riley do it? What food did she cut out during the process?

Scroll down to find out about Riley's weight loss journey and foods that she won’t eat to stay slim and stunning.

Limited carb intake

Even though Lisa didn’t follow any specific diet, there’s just one thing she consistently did – limited her carb intake.

“I only eat a carb if I need one and absolutely no bread or booze” – the actress said during an appearance on her show Loose Women.

However, in another interview with The Mirror, Riley said that if she wants carbs, she tries to have them before 1:30 pm and then makes lunch her main meal of the day. For dinner, she prefers something light, that too before 7 pm but nothing after this.

Smaller portions of food

The Emmerdale actress opts for smaller portions of food so that she doesn’t overeat and also makes sure to keep those “quick-fix” diet plans away.

In an interview, Riley stated, “I don’t believe in fad diets, even though I have tried them before”.

No bread

Lisa Riley completely eliminated bread from her everyday diet. Though sometimes she prefers a whole-grain variety of bread, she still doesn’t consume them regularly.

Replaced favorite treats

Riley has managed to keep her incredible weight loss on track by following simple yet effective weight loss techniques. The actress also revealed that she has replaced her favorite treats with healthy options. This way, she was able to satisfy her cravings and also kept herself healthy.

Lisa Riley shared on Instagram her favorite sweet treat, Banana Oat Wedges, and you won’t believe how simple it is to make. In the caption, the actress wrote, “SERIOUSLY HEALTHY!!! Made in only 25 minutes. I love banana oat wedges.. perfect for before or after your gym session. And ridiculously easy… only 62 calories per wedge”.

No supplements, surgery, or fad diets

While most of Riley’s fans have always supported the actress and have been amazed by her incredible weight loss journey, many criticized the actress and accused her of undergoing surgery to achieve her weight loss goal. Not long after the accusations, Lisa Riley took to Twitter to defend herself, explaining that she had never used any weight loss supplements or gastric bands to lose weight. It was all natural and healthy.

She said, “It has all been hard work and life change”. The actress then went on to explain that fad diets are not the key to her weight loss. “I’ve not done a diet – diet don’t work”.

Lisa Riley also admitted that her lifestyle doesn’t always progress as planned, but she always forgives herself and moves on to better choices.

“Everyone is bound to have little blips along the way, but don’t see that as a failure and a signal to give up - just draw a line under it and move on”, Lisa Riley said.

