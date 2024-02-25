Loaded with craziness: TikTok’s avocado in coffee trend

Avocado in coffee, a new TikTok trend, has had mixed reactions on the net, but do avocado and coffee complement each other?

Yes, if we are talking about coffee with some avocado toast, it's often enjoyed together, and many countries claim it to be their delicacy, resulting in a food war. However, let's find out about avocado in coffee, as many caffeine lovers have shown disappointment and disapproval, while some seem to enjoy the taste, which explains the mixed reactions.

Some coffee recipes and mixes are enjoyed by coffee lovers around the globe. Earlier, in social media recipes for baristas emerged, which used hollowed-out avocado skin for latte art.

Moreover, espresso has also paired well with orange or pineapple juice, and we have to thank TikTok for that too, but is the new trend of avocado in coffee even a thing?

Avocado in Coffee (The recipe)

Avocado in coffee or avocado-coffee

Sometimes, we do not get time to eat fruits at home, and they are often ripe, so instead of throwing them, we can make milkshakes or juices out of them. So, if you have ripe avocados, use one to make this concoction called the avocado iced coffee.

To make it, you need one ripe avocado, some sugar or stevia, a cup of strongly brewed coffee, 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla-flavored milk, and some ice.

Blend everything until it becomes a smooth and greeny mixture, after which take your coffee mug with some ice in it. Pour the mixture inside the container, and enjoy your drink. You can use maple syrup for better results.

Unusual coffee trends

Like TikTok, on Instagram too, we see the latest coffee trends, on a page called EthanRodeCoffee.

The series called “Making Coffee with Things I Shouldn’t” features coffees like bacon coffee, corn coffee, pickle coffee and the latest avocado coffee or avo coffee. The other types can sound a bit weird, but the avocado in coffee infusion will do justice while making a creamy beverage or an iced latte, and you may like it.

After making this beverage, Ethan himself was happy and approved this drink and also approved avocado to be infused into coffee. However, if you are a barista lover and like your coffee sweeter, this drink might not be as appealing to you because of reduced sweetness.

You can try and strain it with a cheesecloth to make it more creamy and sweet, though.

Popular coffee recipes around the globe

What is your favorite beverage? (Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik)

#1 Dalgona coffee

This thick and foamy coffee recipe emerged during the lockdown period and has gained popularity over time. You need to use instant coffee, along with hot water and some white sugar. Mix all of them, and you have your foamy coffee ready within minutes.

#2 Americano

If you’re looking for a zero-calorie drink, you can try the Americano, which is just two shots of espresso diluted with hot or cold water. With the summer coming, you can try the iced version of Americano as well to beat some heat and lose some calories.

#3 Affogato coffee

This is another delicious drink. Affogato simply means drowned, as in drowning a scoop of vanilla ice cream with coffee.

#4 Irish coffee

You will need hot coffee, some whiskey, like Proper12 or Jameson, a little sugar, and whipped cream to make this drink. You can also use Baileys liqueur to make this drink more sweet, instead of using whiskey.

Life is too short for bad coffee, so if you do not find this Tiktok avocado in coffee trend appropriate, you can always sit out of it and enjoy your regular cup of cappuccino or frappuccino.