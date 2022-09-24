Meghan Markle follows a vegan diet but makes exceptions on weekends

Meghan Markle is no stranger to the limelight. The former Suits star and current Duchess of Sussex has been one of the most talked-about public figures for the past decade or so. Currently, Markle has once again found herself back in the spotlight due to her unique diet.

By definition, Meghan considers herself a vegan. But it's a lot more complicated than that. Yes, she's a vegan, but only on weekdays. Over the weekend, she reverts to a standard carnivorous diet but prefers to steer clear of animal protein on other days. In this article, we'll go over Meghan Markle's intriguing diet in depth.

Meghan Markle's (Almost) Vegan Diet

It's true, Markle is a vegan. It is also true that she doesn't adhere to the rules of veganism the second it's Saturday. While that wouldn't technically make her a vegan considering veganism is a lifestyle and not a diet, she works very hard and goes out of her way to keep her diet intact from Monday to Friday.

Meghan keeps things light during the week. Vegan foods tend to be easier to digest and make for simpler meals, both in the stomach and in the kitchen.

Looking at Markle's workout routine, it's easy to see why she's chosen the vegan lifestyle. She's no bodybuilder, by any means. Meghan's workout of choice, instead, is pilates with light weights. Pilates, according to her trainer, fits Meghan Markle's busy lifestyle because it is super convenient and can be done anywhere without much hassle.

Credit where it's due: Markle manages to keep it together during the week. Weekends are for her to unwind and flex her cooking muscles. She enjoys slow-cooked meat preparations from across the globe and prepares for the perfect round-the-table Sunday lunch gathering.

Meghan's diet has earned her the badge of a 'Flexible Vegan.' While most vegans certainly won't empathize with one jumping back and forth between a vegan and a meat-eating diet, food is food. It clearly seems to be working for Meghan, because even at 41, she hasn't aged a minute since her Suits days. It helps that Meghan seems to have found the right balance in her diet. She eats clean during the week and doesn't mind it at all, but on the weekends she relaxes and enjoys her favorite meals, including her cheat meals.

Meghan loves French fries and wine, and it often constitutes her cheat meal for the weekend, despite its simplicity. Considering she's a hard worker in the gym, it's like a reward to herself. Emphasizing the importance of flexibility with her diet, the Duchess of Sussex said,

"But at the same time, it's all about balance. Because I work out the way I do, I don't ever want to feel deprived. I feel that the second you do that is when you start to binge on things. It's not a diet; it's lifestyle eating."

Conclusion

As absurd as it may sound, perhaps the world would be a better place if we all aspired to have a diet somewhat like the Duchess of Sussex's. While Meghan's diet doesn't fall under a particular category, it most definitely strikes one as a balanced, fulfilling diet. She stays clean during the week and rewards herself when it's time to. In a world of fad diets and imbalanced eating, being on either side of the spectrum isn't healthy. It's good to eat clean, but it's also good to eat what your body's asking for, without beating yourself up over it.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Meghan Markle's diet? Yes No 0 votes so far