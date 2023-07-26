Mentally challenged man struggling to self-checkout at Target gets brutal police treatment

On Tuesday, July 25, a video surfaced on Reddit where a mentally challenged man can be seen being tackled by the police.

The incident took place at a Target store in Albuquerque, New Mexico where a middle-aged man was seemingly struggling to keep up with the self-checkout system thereby causing a delay in the process. However, instead of helping the man out, the workers decided to call the cops.

Police tackle man with mental disabilities

At the beginning of the video, the man in question can be seen being intimidated by a police officer while he struggles with his money. The officer then goes on to persuade the man to put his money back quickly and follow them outside the store.

The man who seems to be confused and scared by all that is happening around him tries to clarify repeatedly that he was just trying to pay for his things but it was taking him longer than usual.

However, instead of taking cognizance of his visible mental disability the officers were unwilling to co-operate and were adamant in their stance.

In the middle of the back-and-forth, the officer commanded that the man can no longer visit the Target branch in future. He then proceeded to forcibly carry him outside the store with the help of the other officers.

The man who is seemingly distressed at this point tries to get away from the personnel's grip while constantly trying to prove his innocence. The officer, however, continues to tackle him and forces him to the ground with the help of another police officer.

The man then calls 911 where he starts narrating the entire incident but before he could finish, he was tackled by the officers yet again who then took charge of the phone call and told the person on the other side of the phone that he was being taken under arrest.

The officer urged the man to identify himself and told him that they were police officers as the man had mistaken them for security guards. The man who, at this point, was finding it extremely difficult to speak was then forced to put his hand behind his back while the officers put handcuffs around his hand.

What happened to the police officer after the incident?

Since the incident came to light, the officer identified as Kenneth Skeens has been fired and charged with false imprisonment, filing a false police report, perjury and battery.

This is not the only instance in which he has acted in an unruly manner. Back in 2018, he was suspended for abusing his power when he arrested someone on unlawful grounds. He was also among the three cops who had killed a drunk man by shooting at him.