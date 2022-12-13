Mountain Climber Exercise Alternative: 5 Best Workouts to Try

The mountain climber exercise is a challenging yet effective way to get the heart rate up and work the entire body.

Sometimes you just don’t feel like doing it, but doesn’t mean you can't get an intense workout, as there are plenty of other exercises that work similar muscles. We have put together this list of the best mountain climber exercise alternatives to try the next time you're in the mood for a HIIT class or need to spice up your strength training routine at home.

Best Mountain Climber Exercise Alternatives

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Burpee

Burpees are a mountain climber exercise alternative that involves a lot of movement and are also a great way to tone the core, but they can be tough to do. You can perform them in many ways, making them more or less difficult depending on your fitness level.

The most basic version involves starting in a standing position with your feet together and arms bent by the sides of your body like you're about to do push-ups.

Procced as follows:

Jump into the air, and clap both hands together over your head before moving back into the pushup position where you'll lower yourself down.

Jump back into the standing position, and repeat for 15-20 reps.

#2 Jumping Jack

Whether you're a fan of mountain climbers or not, jumping jacks are a great way to get your heart rate up. They're also a great way to warm up before you start working out, and they can be done anywhere.

This move is a great mountain climber exercise alternative for toning up muscles in both legs and arms. So if you want more bang for your buck, add this exercise into a circuit that includes other exercises such as squats or lunges.

To do this exercise, all you need are your legs and arms. Proceeds as follows:

Begin by standing up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Raise both arms above your head while bending the knees, making sure they're at least parallel to the floor.

Jump up as high as possible while spreading your legs apart and back down again in one fluid movement to complete one rep.

Repeat ten times for the best results.

#3 Squat Jump

Squat jumps are a great mountain climber exercise alternative to work the lower body.

You can do them anywhere, but they're especially good for working out at home. as they don't require any equipment. Squat jumps are also a great exercise to do during the winter months when you can't get outside.

To do a squat jump:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and squat down till your knees are bent at 90 degrees (or as close as you can get). Make sure the thighs are parallel to the floor, and keep a straight back as you squat down.

Jump up high enough so that both feet come off of the floor before coming back down again into another squat position to complete one rep.

When jumping up, make sure that both feet land softly on the floor rather than slapping against it with force, and never let one leg leave contact with the ground.

#4 Russian Twist

Russian twists are a great mountain climber exercise alternative that add a substantial load to the core and work the leg muscles concurrently.

To do it, follow these steps:

Start out in a seated position with your legs extended, feet on the ground, and knees bent at 90 degrees.

Bend forward from your hips, keeping your back straight and head looking forward.

Lift both arms up to shoulder height, with the palms facing down.

Twist back toward one side till you feel a stretch in that side of your abs before returning to the center and twisting to the other side for another rep.

Repeat for 30 seconds per set, and do 2-3 sets total.

#5 High Knee

It's a great mountain climber exercise alternative to work the lower body and hips. Follow these steps to add it to your routine:

Bring one knee up as high as you can behind you (it doesn't need to be a full 90-degree angle).

Switch and bring the other knee up. Keep alternating till you're done with your set.

You should try to get your knees up higher than your torso, so they should almost be parallel to the floor.

Try doing 10 reps on each leg. Rest for 30 seconds between sets, and repeat two more times for a total of three sets.

Takeaway

If you want to build strength, endurance, and flexibility in the entire body, mountain climbers are just what you need.

However, if they aren’t your favorite exercise or you can’t complete them due to injury or age, don't worry, as there're plenty of great alternatives. Try the aforementioned mountain climber exercise alternatives instead.

Poll : How often do you work out? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes