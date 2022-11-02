How to Do the Russian Twist Exercise?

If you are looking to strengthen your core muscles, practicing the Russian twist can help you do so. It is a great abdominal exercise that involves twisting motion and targets the core, shoulders, and hips.

Though this exercise might seem pretty easy, it requires a lot of endurance and upper-body strength to get the best results. When done correctly, it helps strengthen and tone the obliques, hip flexors, rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, latissimus dorsi, erector spinae, and scapular muscles.

The Russian twist helps improve body posture and prevents issues such as back pain, hunched back, slouchy posture, etc. The best part is – it requires zero equipment and can be done anywhere.

How to perform the Russian twist exercise?

Below are the step-by-step instructions on how you can do this exercise correctly.

Sit on a mat or floor with your back straight and feet on the floor.

Now slightly lean back so that your torso is at a 90-degree angle. You can squeeze your glutes for balance.

Lift your arms in the front and keep your gaze on your hands as you start to twist your torso from one side to the other while pausing in the middle in between each rep.

The key is to move slowly so that you work within your range of motion.

Complete 3 sets of 15 reps initially, and then increase your reps to 25 and more.

The Russian twist exercise is simple to learn, however, if you still find it challenging, consider the given tips as you get started.

Here are a few tips you must follow to make the exercise less difficult:

When doing a Russian twist, ensure that your feet are pressed firmly into the floor or extended straight out in front of you. Keep breathing deeply – inhale when you return to the centre and exhale when you twist from one side to another.

Engage your back and abs throughout the exercise to get a proper feel of the movement. If you are unable to keep your body stable, cross your legs on top of one another and ensure that your arms are parallel to the ground.

Keep your spine straight and do not slouch.

Variations

Once you’ve mastered the standard Russian twist, take the exercise to the next level by trying some of the variations that are discussed below.

1. Weighted twist

To perform this variation, hold a medicine ball, dumbbell, or a weight plate with both hands and position it in the center. Lean back and rotate the same way as the standard variation while keeping the weight at your chest level throughout the exercise.

2. Decline twist

Start this Russian twist variation by sitting on a declined bench with your hands in the center at your chest level. Now twist in the same way and ensure that you are breathing easily. Skip this variation if you are a beginner.

3. Standing twist

To perform this variation, stand with your feet positioned at a hip-width distance. Keep your lower body stable and start to twist your torso from one side to the other. Position your hands in the front and continue the movement for the desired number of reps.For an added challenge, you may also use weight to do this exercise.

4. Leg cross twist

For this variation, take the same position as the standard variation and cross your right calf over your other as you twist to the right. Quickly uncross your right calf as you twist back and then cross your left calf over the other as you rotate towards your left.

Benefits

While the Russian twist is considered an incredibly beneficial exercise for the core, the advantages of this effective abdominal workout don’t stop there. There are many more reasons to add this exercise to your everyday fitness routine.

The Russian twist is one of the best exercises to reduce belly and side fat. Losing weight, furthermore, helps prevent the chance of cardiovascular issues, diabetes, kidney problems, obesity, etc. The anti-rotational movements performed in this exercise promote spine health and make everyday movements such as bending much easier.

Bottom line

While it is a safe exercise that’s suitable for all fitness levels, it is still important to use caution when attempting it. This is particularly important for people with concerns in the neck, lower back, or shoulders. Moreover, pregnant women should also avoid it and consult a doctor before trying on their own.

