When it comes to the muscles that women like most in men, each woman has a different favorite one. Sure, ladies love biceps on men, but that’s not the only muscle they check out. Chances are women might also be attracted towards stronger calves or a V-shaped back.

And while each woman has a different preferred muscle, there are a few that are every female’s favorite.

Read on to find out what are the muscles that women like the most in the opposite sex.

Muscles that women like the most in men

First things first, women aren’t very different from men, and they too have certain favorite parts that they look for in a guy.

Take a look at the top muscles that women like the most in men - muscles that are most likely to catch the eye of women:

1. Broad shoulders

Yes, women like well-built shoulders.

A set of boulder shoulders completely transforms the physique and makes the forearms look filled out and bigger. It gives the entire upper body a well-defined look and also contributes to a V-shaped back.

If you are looking for some great shoulder exercises, incorporate lateral raises, overhead presses and shoulder shrugs into your workout routine.

A set of well-built shoulders enhnace your physique. (Photo via Pexels/Mario Valenzuela)

2. Muscular and strong forearms

Muscular forearms are also among the most important muscles that women like the most in men. Strong arms come with an all-around package of good back and shoulder muscles that women love and, in fact, many females like men flaunt their forearm veins and stuff.

To level up your forearm training, consider adding the given exercises to your routine:

Farmer’s walk

Reverse barbell curls

Hammer curls

Pull-ups

Close-grip bench press

3. Well-defined butts

Women like glutes just as much as men do. Yes, you heard that right – women too like to check out the back of your body as you turn around. So, if you are not paying attention to your bums, now is the time to start working on them.

Add squats, lunges, glute-ham raises and other glute-building exercises to your workout routine and give your butts the attention they need.

4. Strong and tapered back

A strong back is among the most important muscles that women like the most in men. A wide back gives a V-shaped torso and is often synonymous with masculinity and strength. It esthetically changes the physique and gives an overall robust look.

Looking to develop a wide back? Add variations of rows and deadlifts to your fitness routine and level up your back training.

A wide back gives a V-shaped torso .(Photo via Pexels/Mike Jones)

5. Big biceps

Hulking biceps is a sign of a macho man and women love men with bulkier, rock-solid biceps. Biceps make up approximately one-third of the arms and give an overall attractive look.

When focusing on your biceps, there are certain exercises to choose from, including bicep curls, incline dumbbell curls, zottman curls, concentration curls, and so on.

6. Toned abs

Abs are also the muscles that women like the most in men, though many women don’t prefer chiseled six-pack abs. As long as you have a toned and well-defined mid-section and don’t have a round-shaped belly, you are fine.

Adding in some great abs exercises such as wheel rollouts, crunches, and woodchop variations to your workout session can give you toned abs as women desire.

7. Solid calves

Calves are also an important muscle that women like in men - calves can make or break your lower body physique.

If you have a well-built upper body but you aren’t strong enough to walk or run a mile, it can be a great turn-off. A set of big and strong calves automatically makes you look more athletic and attractive.

Paying attention to calf isolation exercises can transform your overall leg training. Add exercises such as calf raises, calf presses, and calf extensions to your leg day workout to see tremendous changes in your calves.

Stronger calves enhnace your lower-body strength. (Photo via Pexels/kinkate Gruber)

8. Well-built chest

Women show great attraction towards men with a well-built, broad, and strong chest, especially the upper chest. Ladies prefer a man to be sculpted, but not bulked out. No muscle boobs or a bulging upper abdomen, just well-built pecs.

Exercises such as bench presses and flyes can help you achieve well-toned chest muscles, just as women like.

There you have it – muscles that women like the most in men.

So gentlemen, now that you are aware, start focusing on these muscles and opt for a balanced workout routine. Don’t just run for abs and neglect your calves – you never know what muscles may do a good job at attracting the opposite sex.

