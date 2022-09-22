"My specialty is being crazy and proving people wrong" - Arnold Schwarzenegger.

With the start of his newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger took the opportunity to reflect on his illustrious and legendary bodybuilding career. At 75, Arnie is still going strong and hasn't slowed down one bit.

In fact, he's busier than ever. He's working on films, in politics, and staying fit as usual. On top of that, he's got several businesses and a newsletter to tend to - quite a handful for one man, especially someone of his seniority.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Thoughts on Modern Bodybuilding

In his newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger discussed the bodybuilding climate in today's world and why he is actively trying to change things in the industry. Since his arrival on American soil in the 70s, Arnold has been relentlessly changing the public's perception of fitness and bodybuilding.

"Back in the Pumping Iron days, I told people that my goal was that one day, exercise would be so common that there would be more gyms than supermarkets. They thought I was CRAZY. Back then, the famous action heroes pretended they didn’t lift any weights, because bodybuilding had a terrible reputation.

"Gyms were dungeons that regular people avoided at all costs. But remember, my specialty is being crazy and proving people wrong. Today, there are 106,000 gyms in the United States and 63,000 supermarkets. We did it.”

As much as he loves the sport, Arnold believes it to be deadly. According to him, most modern-day bodybuilders take things too far during competition preparation. In fact, the competition has become so cutthroat over the past few years that it is quite literally a matter of life and death on stage.

The Terminator also spoke about his personal aspirations and goals and whether he still has any leftovers, considering he's accomplished pretty much all there is to achieve.

"People love hearing about my lists of goals and always ask me about the ritual. I think it gives them hope. They want to know their dreams are also possible. And they always want to know what I write down now that I’ve won the world championship titles, become a leading man in Hollywood, and served as governor of the great state of California.

"This year, I turn 75. I feel the urgency that drove my relentless dreams as a youngster all over again, and now I have three quarters of a century of experience to go with my drive.”

It seems refreshing to see Arnold Schwarzenegger setting big goals for himself, even at his age. Considering he's arguably the most influential bodybuilder of all time, he's lived up to his role by influencing the public and busting bodybuilding myths and lies. He is a champion of fitness, one we're all lucky to be graced by.

In Conclusion

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the greatest bodybuilder of all time. Despite being known more widely for his career in Hollywood, Arnie is still cherished in the bodybuilding world as one of the greatest ever to do so. He is an inspiration for the younger generation of bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts, as he continues to excel and stay consistent, even at his age.

