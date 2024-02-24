Natural Birth Control: Understanding their Effectiveness and Drawbacks

Natural birth control methods stem from understanding your body's cycles and rhythms, aiming for a balance that avoids hormonal or surgical intervention. While contemporary medicine offers us a plethora of birth control options ranging from pills to implants, the quest for natural birth control methods continues to grow.

However, these techniques require both partners' commitment and are generally not as efficient at preventing pregnancy as their medical counterparts.

What does fertility mean?

Understanding fertility is important to stay safe (Image via Vecteezy)

The cornerstone of natural birth control methods is understanding and tracking fertility. These methods, mostly cost-effective and safe, involve no devices or medications. The idea is simple - identify the days in your cycle when you are most likely to conceive, then abstain from sex on those days.

For those with regular menstrual cycles who can perfectly adhere to these methods, the chances of pregnancy can be as low as 5 percent. However, not sticking to the plan or having irregular periods could push this up to 24 percent.

Keeping an Eye on Ovulation for Fertility

Keep a track of the ovulation time can prevent pregnancy (Image via Vecteezy)

Knowing your ovulation cycle is crucial if you want to figure out when you can get pregnant. This is when your egg drops each month from your ovaries. One thing to remember, an egg stays good for around a day after ovulation, but sperm can stick around for up to five days.

What are the natural birth control methods?

Montitoring the basal body temperature is one method to prevent unwanted pregnancy (Image via Vecteezy)

There are a few ways to stay on top of your fertility game. Natural birth control methods like following the rhythm method, using the standard-day method, keeping an eye on your cervical mucus, and tracking your body's basic temperature are some of the ways.

Some natural birth control methods might be tricky to follow since everyone's cycle differs, and understanding your own can take time. However, combining more than one method can boost their effectiveness.

1) Rhythm Method

This strategy requires rigorous tracking of your period for 6-12 months. This data is then utilized to calculate your fertile window. Although there are apps available for this, it requires precision in monitoring as menstrual cycles can vary slightly.

2) Standard Days Method:

Similar to the rhythm method, this technique sets a fixed fertile time for everyone, generally between the 8th and 19th days of the cycle. It is ideal for women with a cycle of 26-32 days.

3) Keeping a tab on Cervical Mucus:

This method is all about watching how your cervical mucus switches up throughout your cycle. On days when you are likely to get pregnant, the mucus from your cervix looks clear, slippery, and can stretch, kind of like egg whites.

4) Basal Body Temperature Tracking:

Monitoring your basal body temperature daily can provide insights into your fertility pattern. A slight increase in temperature (~1 degree F) indicates ovulation. However, factors like illness, stress, and changes in sleep patterns can affect this temperature.

Other natural birth control methods

Breastfeeding can delay the menstrual cycles for new mothers (Image via Vecteezy)

Beyond fertility awareness, a few other natural methods are available.

1) Pull our method

The pull-out method is about the guy backing out before things end. This needs top-notch control and even then, there is a 22 percent chance it might not work because of sperm in pre-ejaculatory fluids.

2) Breastfeeding

Using breastfeeding as birth control is only solid for the first six months after having a baby, but only if the mother has not started her periods and is only feeding the baby breast milk. She needs to breastfeed about every 4 hours during the day and every six hours at night to keep it effective.

3) Herbs

There are herbs some folks think can prevent pregnancy, but honestly, there is not much science to back that up. Best to chat with a doctor before trying any, as they might not be safe.

Even though they are natural birth control methods, these methods are not guaranteed, and a regular cycle is crucial for them to work. Diseases like thyroid problems, eating disorders, changes in weight, too much exercise, or using drugs can mess with your cycle, making these natural methods less reliable.

Lastly, even though some home remedies might sound like easy fixes, they have not been proven to work, and some could be bad for you. Always better to talk things through with a healthcare pro before trying anything new.

In conclusion, exploring natural birth control methods opens up an educational journey about bodily rhythms and cycles. While these methods are not as reliable as medical intervention, they offer an alternative for those seeking non-surgical, hormone-free birth control options.