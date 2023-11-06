Natural Remedies for Stomach Ulcers: 8 Foods to Add to Your Diet

Stomach ulcers are fairly prevalent in several countries, especially in Western nations. This is primarily due to the fact that many symptoms of stomach ulcers are due to our everyday habits. However, worry not, as there are a number of natural home remedies for stomach ulcers that you can rely on to relieve symptoms.

Stomach ulcers develop when the stomach's thick mucus lining thins, causing damage to the stomach wall from fluids from digestion or acids. Many times, stomach ulcers exist without any symptoms. These are known as “silent ulcers.” However, several signs are shared by both duodenal and stomach ulcers, including stomach discomfort, stomach bloating, indigestion, vomiting, and nausea.

Natural Remedies for Stomach Ulcers You May Not Be Aware Of

Importance of adding natural remedies for stomach ulcers (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Cotton Bro)

If the symptoms fail to be treated or are ignored, they may intensify and cause additional problems. Therefore, it is better to discover the problem early and work on alleviating the symptoms. To reduce the pain caused by stomach ulcers, a healthcare expert can prescribe treatments that include antibiotics and stomach acid-blocking medications.

Natural remedies for stomach ulcers, in addition to conventional medications, can help treat ulcers and relieve stomach discomfort at home. Some home remedies for stomach ulcers that you can implement yourself are:

1) Indian Gooseberry

Adding natural remedies for stomach ulcers (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Rajesh)

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is a popular fruit and food item that is highly regarded as a medicinal fruit in southeast parts of the world, like India.

Its anti-inflammatory properties and abundance of antioxidants help treat the symptoms of stomach ulcers. Consuming amla as a fruit or juice may help you control stomach ulcers.

2) Licorice

Importance of licorice (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Polina)

Not the sweet candies, but real licorice can cause ulcers in the stomach. The licorice spice might be able to naturally help the stomach create more mucus, allowing it to coat ulcers and avoid their formation.

It may also aid in the prevention of the development of noxious bacteria. However, licorice can conflict with some drugs. Therefore, it is advised that one should consult with their doctor before making any major changes to their diet.

3) Turmeric

Ways to treat natural remedies for stomach ulcers (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Marta)

Turmeric is a ginger family member and a widely used health supplement. Curcumin, the main active ingredient in turmeric, is believed to have been shown to be anti-inflammatory.

It could help prevent stomach ulcers. While more research is needed to better establish its beneficial properties, the preliminary findings are promising. As a result, if you wish to attempt natural cures for stomach ulcers, it's a viable option.

4) Bananas

Benefits of bananas: natural remedies for stomach ulcers (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by madison)

Not all bananas, but plantain bananas in particular, may avoid or heal stomach ulcers. The flavonoids in bananas, such as leucocyanidins, help build mucus around the lining, protecting it from ulcers.

Bananas also assist in lowering acidity, which aids in the relief of ulcer symptoms and the generation of digestive fluids that harm the stomach lining.

5) Cabbage juice

Pros of drinking cabbage juice: natural remedies for stomach ulcers (image sourced via Unsplash / Photo by Alex)

Cabbage contains amino acids that serve to promote circulation to the stomach lining, which thickens the lining and treats the ulcer. One of the most popular natural ulcer cures is cabbage juice, due to its high vitamin C content, making it one of the greatest natural remedies for stomach ulcers.

Extract the juice from half a cabbage along with two carrots and drink it daily before each meal. Consume this drink on a daily basis for a few days to see best results. However, be sure to check with your physician before opting for changes in your diet.

6) Honey

Pros of using as natural remedies for stomach ulcers (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Los Muertos)

Honey is a popular alternative to sugar in the United States, and it provides a number of health advantages for those who consume it on a regular basis.

One of the finest natural cures for stomach ulcers is honey. For optimal benefits, ingest a tablespoon of honey directly or with a glass of warm water, at least two times each day.

7) Chilli peppers

Natural remedies for stomach ulcers: Benefits of adding chilli peppers to your diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Tom)

Highly spiced foods like ramen or your favorite chicken wings are often blamed for the inflammation in your body. However, that's not entirely true.

Consuming chili peppers can help treat symptoms like pain and inflammation in the body. This is due to the rich capsaicin profile of chilli pepper, which helps reduce inflammation.

8) Garlic

8 Natural remedies for stomach ulcers (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Nick)

Garlic is both a delicious flavor and a natural medicine that is incredibly good for one's health. It is one of the best natural remedies for stomach ulcers. However, eating too much of it can have negative side effects.

Stomach ulcers tend to be nothing more than lesions on the stomach wall. These open sores are the result of gastric acids causing harm. The natural remedies for stomach ulcers mentioned above may aid in the prevention and repair of stomach ulcers.

They could even enhance the efficiency of traditional medication and lessen the degree of its negative effects in some circumstances.