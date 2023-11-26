Doctors discover rare and enormous 'vaginal stone' in Lebanon woman

Lebanese doctors have made an unprecedented discovery, uncovering a rare and enormous vaginal stone, comparable to an orange, within a 27-year-old woman. This remarkable case has generated curiosity within the medical fraternity, drawing attention to a phenomenon rarely discussed in scientific literature.

The case is further expounded in a recently published study. It captures the astonishment of the discovering team and highlighting the importance of early detection and intervention for this little-known condition.

Rare and enormous 'vaginal stone' found in Lebanon woman

Doctors extract orange-sized ‘stone’ from patient (Image via Case study @sciencedirect.com)

The case study, published in Urology Case Reports, documents the remarkable finding of a massive vaginal stone in a young woman suffering from cerebral palsy. These stones typically form when urine accumulates and solidifies in the vaginal cavity. However, in this particular case, no bacterial infection was present, and urine stagnation was identified as the primary cause.

The patient, who had a history of urinary incontinence due to her condition, experienced ongoing stomach pain, fever, chills, vomiting, and abdominal discomfort. These symptoms prompted urgent medical attention, leading to the discovery of the astonishing vaginal stone.

The woman's condition went undiagnosed for several days due to the rarity of such cases. Finally, a pelvic and abdominal CT scan revealed the presence of the colossal stone, which had been exerting pressure on her bladder, exacerbating urine leakage.

How vaginal stones develop from stagnant urine

Orange-sized stone (image via sciencedirect.com)

These stones typically develop when inorganic salts from stagnant urine within the vagina crystallize. A 2019 research paper published in Medicine explains how the condition has often been misdiagnosed in the past due to its rarity. However, in this case, doctors were able to take swift action.

Using laser therapy and ultrasound shockwaves generated by a device placed on the patient's abdomen, the doctors from the Lebanese University in Beirut were able to break up the massive stone. In a three-hour procedure, the fragments were removed using forceps.

Stones found in Lebanese woman (Image via sciencedirect.com)

Following the successful operation, the woman was discharged from the hospital and given a course of antibiotics to prevent any potential complications. The authors of the case study recommend that individuals with cerebral palsy, who are more prone to urinary incontinence and at greater risk of developing vaginal stones, undergo routine gynecologic examinations. If these stones are suspected, an X-ray should be performed.

This astonishing medical case has shed light on a little-known condition and emphasized the importance of early detection and treatment. While these stones are rare, healthcare professionals should remain vigilant, as prompt intervention can prevent significant discomfort, associated infections, and urinary complications.

The publication of this case study has sparked interest among medical professionals around the world. The extraordinary size of the these stone and the absence of a bacterial infection make this case particularly unique. Further research and studies are necessary to better understand the causes, risk factors, and treatments for vaginal stones.

While this discovery may be a surprise to some, the complexity of the human body is no secret. It is always important to raise awareness about lesser-known medical conditions so that early diagnosis and appropriate interventions can be made.