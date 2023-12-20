Eating this plant-based diet can help treat diabetes & obesity, study shows

You've probably heard of something called the plant-based diet. You may have even tried it yourself to lose weight or to treat diabetes.

According to a new study published in the journal Nutrients, eating a plant-based diet can help reduce risk of developing diabetes and obesity. Now, before you shudder at the thought of giving up your beloved fast food burgers, hold on for a second.

The study is referring to fresh fruits and vegetables that are rich in nutrients as well as beans and legumes.

Ditching the burgers: The science behind the plant-based diet

Maintains overall health (Image via Unsplash/Eaters Collective)

The study, spanning a 12 years, observed over 113,000 people as part of the UK Biobank study, where they studied and observed their eating habits. Researchers divided them into four groups based on their intake of fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Those who ate the most fruits, vegetables and whole grains while cutting back on sugary drinks, desserts and refined grains slashed their diabetes risk by a solid 24%.

Not all plant-based diets are created equal - choosing healthy options for diabetes prevention

Lowers your BMI (Image via Unsplash/Alexandra Andersson)

The benefits don't stop at diabetes prevention. Those who had the healthiest plant-based diets also sported lower body mass index, smaller waistline, better blood sugar level and less inflammation in their systems.

Even if you've got some not-so-friendly genetics or other risk factors like obesity, a solid plant-based diet can still have your back.

The study showed that a healthy plant-based diet works for everyone, giving you that extra fighting chance against diabetes.

Alysha Thompson, the first author of the study, emphasized the importance of these findings for those at high risk of type 2 diabetes.

Thompson said, "You can greatly reduce your risk by following a healthy plant-based diet."

So, why not take charge and make those plant-powered changes to your plate? Not all plant-based diets are created equal.

The study found that those who chowed down on the unhealthiest plant-based options bumped their type 2 diabetes risk up by a whopping 37%.

reduces cholesterol and waistline (Image via Unsplash/Hermes rivera)

They also reduced bigger waistline and higher level of cholesterol's troublemaker cousin, triglycerides. It even tackles a range of antidiabetic factors like blood sugar, lipid levels and body fatness.

Moreover, the liver and kidneys get in on the action too. By following a healthy plant-based diet, these vital organs do their thing, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, as per the study's coauthor Aedín Cassidy, a professor at the Institute for Global Food Security.

Now, keep in mind that this study only found an association, not a direct cause and effect relationship, but it has sparked a lot of interest among experts.

A plant-based diet has the potential to slash diabetes and obesity. It's not just a trend; it's a powerful way to take care of your health.

So, when it comes to your plate, remember to go green and lean. Your body will thank you, and you will be kicking diabetes and obesity to the curb.