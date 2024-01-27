According to the Metro, Brazilian popstar Dani Li sadly passed away at the age of 42 following difficulties during a liposuction procedure. The well known singer in Brazil underwent surgery on Friday. It has been determined that she had breast reduction surgery along with back and abdominal liposuction.

She reportedly experienced difficulties during the surgery, and was needed to be taken urgently to the hospital, where it was announced that she had passed away.

Fans are pour in prayers for Dani Li

Marcelo Mira, Dani Li's bereaved spouse, and her young seven-year-old daughter are left behind. After her remains were returned, the burial in Macapá was set for Saturday.

"All of this has left us really rattled," her late husband stated.

The operation that resulted in this fatal end cost roughly 25,000 BRL, or over £4,000. Fans, family and members of the music industry have been sharing condolences and honoring Dani Li.

One fan wrote:

"Oh beautiful may your soul rest in peace"

Dani Li (Image sourced via instagram)

While some fans were saddened by the demise of Li, others expressed anger towards our lifestyle choices as well as this life changing surgery:

"Sucked the life out of her"

"Life has become super delicate 💔 we have become weak coz of our poisoned foods"

"Better to use natural resources" another fan stated

Check out more reactions below:

Dani Li death (Image sourced via instagram)

Fans react to Brazilian star's demise (Image sourced via instagram)

Liposuction surgery: A widespread procedure among celebrities

Every day, it seems like a new celebrity comes on the scene saying they gotr liposuction to help them get smaller. At the age of 23, Hills star Heidi Montag had liposuction on her thighs, hips and waist performed by deceased Dr. Frank Ryan in 2010.

She received nine additional notable surgeries during that same visit, including a chin reduction, breast enhancement, rhinoplasty, buttock enlargement and brow lift.

Swelling, an infection associated with the wounds, an anesthesia reaction, as well as burning caused by the laser or ultrasonic waves, are among the hazards connected with liposuction, and even death.

Li's family posted an announcement of her passing on Facebook. They thanked her followers for their well-wishes and stated that although they are "shook," they are doing the best they can.

The cause of her death is still unknown as it's unclear what caused the health issue, and an inquiry into her passing is reportedly under progress.