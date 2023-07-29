Margot Robbie outperforms the entire Barbie cast during a plank contest

The extensive cast of Barbie, including Margot Robbie, Hari Nef, Tom Ackerley, and Ryan Gosling, were called for a friendly plank competition on the set. The goal was to stay in the plank position for as long as they can and the one who finishes last takes the crown.

Although people had expectations for their favorite cast member to win the contest, the results shocked everyone. The protagonist of the movie defeated everyone, proving herself to be the ultimate Barbie in real life as well.

All the cast members of Barbie are famed for their roles in the entertainment industry and most of them have been involved in some sort of physical activity.

Ryan Gosling underwent one of the best physical transformations of his acting career, while Margot Robbie, Hari Nef, and other cast members didn't set back either.

Margot Robbie's triumph over other cast members

During the filming of Barbie in London, the cast engaged in rigorous workout sessions together, focusing primarily on Pilates and strength training. As part of the circuit-style workouts on strength days, planks were included, aimed at enhancing overall body strength and muscle building.

Personal trainer David Higgins initiated the contest and included most of the cast members in it. During the plank challenge, Margot Robbie showcased her commitment and determination, maintaining a plank position for an impressive four minutes and 10 seconds.

Performance of Ryan Gosling and David Higgins

While David Higgins, the trainer, took the top spot with a remarkable plank lasting five minutes and 32 seconds, Robbie's performance was a close second. Notably, Ryan Gosling, one of the prominent actors in the cast, achieved a plank duration of three minutes and two seconds, highlighting the level of competition among the participants.

Athletes and fans reacting to Margot Robbie's win

Margot Robbie's outstanding plank ability has drawn admiration from fellow athletes. Donna Vekic, the recent Hopman Cup winner in tennis, expressed her admiration for Robbie's achievement and set a personal goal to surpass Robbie's record.

The tennis world has also taken notice of Robbie's feat, with players like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Genie Bouchard expressing their admiration for her skills and even Tsitsipas hoping to meet her in Australia someday.

Fans have hailed Robbie as a fitness icon and praised her dedication to maintaining peak physical condition. Some enthusiasts even suggested that her remarkable performance in the plank challenge merits recognition at the Olympic level.

The impact of fitness on Margot's life

As the filming of Barbie progressed, Margot Robbie continued to impress with her fitness endeavors and her influence as a fitness role model appears to be growing stronger.

With her commitment to leading a healthy lifestyle and inspiring others to achieve their fitness goals, her remarkable plank challenge victory stands as a testament to her dedication and determination in the pursuit of physical excellence.