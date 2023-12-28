Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon expected to be out for a while after receiving 21 stitches due to dog attack

Denver Nuggets player Aaron Gordon will be sidelined for an extended period following a dog attack that resulted in 21 stitches to his face and hand.

The Nuggets small forward is set to miss a considerable amount of playing time. The incident occurred after Gordon's exceptional performance against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, contributing significantly to the team's 120-114 victory, with 16 points, 10 rebounds and solid defense.

Following the game, Gordon was attacked by a dog, resulting in lacerations on his face and shooting hand. The team announced that his injuries required multiple stitches and that he will remain out of action until he fully recovers.

The Denver Nuggets released a statement about Gordon's condition, mentioning that he is doing well but will be away while he recovers:

"Injury Update: Aaron Gordon suffered lacerations to his face and hand resulting from a dog bite on December 25th. Aaron is in good condition and will remain away from the team while he recovers. Additional updates will be provided as necessary."

Not many details are available regarding the dog attack at this time, apart from the fact that Gordon needed 21 stitches for his injuries, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Coach Malone's response and support for Aaron Gordon

Coach Michael Malone talked about Gordon's situation and said that they haven't set a specific time for his return. When they learned about the incident during a practice session, Malone and some players contacted Gordon to offer their support and encouragement.

The Denver Nuggets have played without Gordon before, going 4-0 in his absence. Coach Malone made some changes to the starting lineup, moving Michael Porter Jr. to power forward and adding Justin Holiday as a starter to fill the gap left by Gordon.

The Nuggets have a busy schedule, starting with a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. They then face a tough back-to-back matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder before taking on the Charlotte Hornets.

Nuggets fans are eagerly awaiting Aaron Gordon's return, but his health and well-being come first. The team will support him and give him the time he needs to return from the dog attack as he recovers.

