NYC day care scene of suspected opioid exposure, 1-year-old toddler dies

The death of a one-year-old boy in a Bronx, New York City, day care has raised serious concerns about child safety. On Friday, September 15, a 911 call from a day care center alerted the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to three unconscious children shortly before 3 pm.

Responding to the call, officers discovered two boys, aged 1 and 2, and an 8-month-old girl, all unconscious, according to NYPD reports. According to reports, the children were hospitalized following their exposure to opioids at the home-based facility.

Extended fentanyl exposure at day care

Cops outside the facility at Bronx (Image via Associated News)

Investigators indicated that the children appeared to have been exposed to an opioid over an extended period on Friday. It is said to be a fentanyl overdose as the reports delve into specificity. Here is a timeline of events:

A two-year-old boy who left the day care around 12.15 pm was later found lethargic and unresponsive by his mother. She took him to the hospital, where Narcan, an opioid-reversal medication, was administered, ultimately saving his life.

The remaining children at the day care, who had their lunch around 1 pm and took a nap, were discovered unconscious by workers at 2.30 pm. Narcan was administered to all three children to save their lives.

One of the hospitalized children remains in critical condition, as reported by authorities during an early Saturday press conference. None of the affected children are related, and all reside in the Bronx vicinity.

Police Investigation and Discovery

Following the execution of a search warrant at the Divino Nino Day Care, where the incident unfolded, the NYPD uncovered a kilo press—a device often associated with drug dealers for packaging substantial quantities of drugs.

On Saturday, September 17, the owner of the Bronx-based Divino Niño daycare, Grei Mendez, 36, found herself in police custody. This arrest came in the wake of the tragic incident involving the death of one-year-old Nicholas Dominici from suspected opioid poisoning while under her supervision.

Charges were filed against Grei Mendez and one of her tenants, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, aged 41. The charges stem from the unfortunate incident in which Nicholas Dominici died, and three other children were hospitalized due to fentanyl poisoning.

Inspection History and Child Care Center

The facility, accommodating children between 6 weeks and 12 years, commenced operations in January. According to the NYPD, it had undergone an unannounced inspection by city inspectors just the prior week, during which no violations were found.

The city's medical examiner is scheduled to conduct an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death of Nicholas Dominici. Doctors will also collect urine and blood samples from the surviving children to determine the specific drugs they were exposed to.

This incident underscores the potential hazards posed by opioids, particularly in environments where children have access to them. City officials, including New York Mayor Eric Adams, have stressed the significance of awareness and caution, urging individuals with opioids or fentanyl at home to take appropriate precautions.

Active Criminal Investigation

NYPD officials have affirmed that this incident remains an active criminal investigation. Police Commissioner Edward Caban expressed condolences and called for support for the affected children and their families.

The incident at the Bronx facility has cast a spotlight on child safety concerns, prompting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this event.