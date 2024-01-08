Stacey Solomon health: Why did the singer end up in the hospital?

Stacey Solomon's health has been a point of chatter due to her scary incident on a recent trip. The singer provided an update on her condition after becoming ill while on vacation in Jamaica and being brought to the hospital.

The 34-year-old spent a Christmas holiday with his spouse, Joe Swash, and their children, but things quickly turned sour when Stacey became ill. Her sister Jemma, father David, nephews, and nieces were also invited.

The Loose Women actress took to Instagram to update followers and apologize for not returning to social media immediately, as she promised, to give them organizing ideas for January.

Stacey Solomon health update

The day preceding their journey back home, things took a terrible turn. Stacey, a mother of five, became ill and was sent to the hospital for treatment. The 34-year-old explained that she was transported to the hospital after feeling ill with flu-like symptoms. She stated:

"I know it feels like I've fallen off the face of the earth these last few days. We had, like, the worst exit to Jamaica of all time. I can't even get over what's happened because it doesn't feel real. Today's the first day I feel like I can walk around the house and feel normal."

Stacey Solomon health (Image sourced via instagram)

Stacey was provided with an IV drip as well as fluids and claimed she immediately felt better despite the fact that she was "still rough as hell" when she arrived. After pleading with doctors to allow her to go home with her relatives rather than remain in Jamaica alone, they consented after watching her overnight.

She said on Instagram after returning home that their vacation had ended in the "worst" way possible due to her illness. She shared a snapshot of herself relaxing with her pets, Teddy and Peanut, whom she referred to as:

"The best nurses in the world.".

She thanked everybody for their warm sentiments and described what happened in the caption, writing:

"Thank you for all of your kind messages. I'll be back to life soon. Loads of you asking what it actually was. It was an infection in the end that was causing my fever, but antibiotics are working well, so fingers crossed they'll get rid of it completely."

She managed to travel to the United Kingdom the next day, leaving her spouse, Joe, in control of their five children on the return flight. She's been resting in bed since then, telling fans:

"Today is the first day I can walk around the house normally."

We wish all great things for Stacey Solomon's health and a fast and healthy recovery so she can return to what she does best soonest: hosting entertaining TV shows while enjoying life with her pets, children, and husband.