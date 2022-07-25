Is Stacey Solomon Jewish? Heritage explored as TV star marries Joe Swash in intimate ceremony

English singer Stacey Solomon has tied the knot with her longtime beau Joe Swash in an intimate wedding.

As per the Daily Mail, the duo, who have been together for seven years, said their “I do’s” on July 24 at their Essex residence, amid their close friends and family.

Stacey Solomon, who happens to be Jewish, celebrated her big day in the back garden of their residence, named Pickle Cottage, which was decorated with fairy lights.

Stacey Solomon's Jewish background explored

As mentioned above, the 32-year-old is Jewish and actively practises Judaism. Her father, David Solomon, a photographer, had his roots in Poland and Iraq, and belonged to a Jewish family that had moved to the United Kingdom. The singer had stated about her Jewish heritage:

"Growing up, the influence Judaism had on me was an overwhelming understanding to love those around you, care for others as if they are part of your family and strive to be the best individual you can be."

In 2020, Solomon revealed that her mother, Fiona Solomon, a nurse, had converted to Judaism from being a Christian to marry her father. As per news website The Famous People, Fiona was the daughter of a Church of England vicar.

In an old Instagram story, Stacey Solomon showed her followers how to make a Star of David with cinnamon sticks. She also added that she loves her Jewish heritage and that her sons enjoy the festival because of the gifts.

"We celebrate ‘Chanukah’ along with all of the other festivals but the boys love ‘Chanukah’ the most because there’s presents."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had the most perfect D-Day

While talking to the Daily Mail, an insider revealed that the duo had “the best day of their lives.”

“It was exactly everything they had hoped for, the weather was glorious, and they had a joyous day with their children and family. It was also important to Stacey for her day to uphold her strong Jewish values, as well as be a modern and fun day for everyone. They had always wanted their wedding to be just for them, at their home, and keeping their celebrations intimate did not disappoint.”

Linda Robson and Ricky Rayment, two of the bride's co-stars, joined the happy couple on their wedding. The duo enjoyed a romantic gig put up by James Argent’s ensemble, The Arg Band, and danced all night on the songs played by a DJ.

The 32-year-old star had also revealed on her Instagram handle that the duo would have two ceremonies on their big day. As per Express UK, she also added that they would have a "private blessing" with their close ones before legally registering their union.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got engaged in 2020 on Christmas Eve. The pair had planned to tie the knot on July 31, 2021, but postponed it later.

The duo are already parents to two children, Rex (3) and Rose (9 months). The Loose Women star is also a mother to Zachery (14), whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Dean Cox, and Leighton (10), whom she co-parents with Aaron Barnham.

Meanwhile, Joe also has a 15-year-old son, Harry, whom he welcomed with ex-partner Emma Sophocleous.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far