No-equipment bicep workout: 5 exercises to strengthen your biceps at home    

No-equipment bicep workout is one of the best ways to train upper body muscles at home.

It's perfect for people who're just starting with strength training or who don’t want to invest in gym memberships. It's also effective if you're recovering from injuries and want to start off with some low-impact exercises.

Whatever may be the reason, a no-equipment bicep workout can offer some great benefits not just to the biceps but to the surrounding muscles, like the shoulders, chest and triceps.

Best exercises to add to no-equipment bicep workout session

Here are five of them:

#1 Australian pull-up

Australian pull-ups are a great biceps exercise. (Photo via Instagram/andreas.pap1)

The Australian pull-up is a great no-equipment bicep workout that you can easily do at home using just two sturdy chairs. This exercise not only targets the biceps but it also works on the rear deltoids, lats and abdominal muscles.

To do it:

Place two sturdy chairs beside each other, and position yourself in between them. Grab the top of the chairs tightly, and bend your knees so that the body gets parallel to the floor. Keep your arms locked out.

Retract the shoulder blades together, and row your body all the way up to execute the pull-up movement. As you do that, make sure to keep the core muscles engaged.

Extend your arms to return to the starting position using a full range of motion.

Repeat.

#2 Shoulder tap biceps curl

Another great exercise to add to your no-equipment bicep workout is the shoulder tap biceps curl.

It's among the best bodyweight bicep exercises that target and strengthen the biceps while also giving the shoulders an amazing workout. Just keep the movements slow to feel the tension in the biceps.

To do it:

Stand upright keeping your feet at a shoulder-width distance and arms on the sides.

Raise your arms above the shoulders, and bend your elbows to touch the shoulders using the fingertips.

Extend your arms out to the sides so that they get parallel to the floor, and bend the elbows to repeat the movement.

#3 Reverse plank

Reverse plank strengthens the biceps and core muscles. (Photo via Instagram/leanne_soul_fitness)

Reverse plank is the most effective no-equipment bicep workout that not just strengthens the biceps but also targets the core and strengthens the upper and lower back muscles. This exercise can also be added to your core workout routine.

To do it:

Start in a seated position with the legs extended straight in front and feet together.

Place your palms on the floor behind you with the fingers spread out and pointing to the sides.

Press into the palms, and engage the core muscles as you push the hips, and lift your body straight up towards the ceiling.

Ensure that your body is in a straight line from feet to head and arms are straight and stable, too.

Hold the position for a few counts.

#4 Backpack curl

Backpack curls are an easy and accessible exercise that can be easily added to your no-equipment bicep workout routine, but you will need a backpack or a similar kind of bag to do this exercise. Initially, start with an empty backpack, and add a few weights to it, like books, water bottles, etc.

To do it:

Stand with your feet positioned at shoulder distance, and keep your arms by the sides.

Grab a backpack by its handle with your left hand using an underhand grip.

Perform a biceps curl by bending your elbows and lifting the backpack alongside your left shoulder.

As you initiate the curl movement, make sure not to swing your arm; instead move only your forearm, and squeeze the biceps at the top of the movement.

Lower your hand to the starting position, and repeat the exercise with your right hand.

#5 Reverse hand push-up

Reverse hand push-up is an effective exercise to add to your no-equipment bicep workout.(Photo via Instagram/prolific.soccer)

The reverse hand push-up is an effective exercise to add to your no-equipment bicep workout session. To do this biceps workout at home without equipment, all you need is some space, and you're good to go.

To do it:

Begin in a standard push-up position, and slowly rotate your arms outward. As you do that, make sure your fingers are pointed towards your toes.

Bring your hands a few inches closer to your feet but without bending the arms.

With the abs engaged, lower yourself into a push-up, and come back up to the starting position. Do not push yourself to go deeper than what feels comfortable if your hands are not flexible enough.

Repeat.

Regular practice of the aforementioned bodyweight bicep exercises can strengthen the biceps and build stronger arms along the way.

If you're a beginner, remember to perfect your form first before moving onto advanced exercises and using weights. A perfect form will help you develop strength and muscle more efficiently.

Poll : 0 votes