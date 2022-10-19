Nutritional Yeast Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits

Nutritional yeast is a popular vegan food product that's also known as 'nooch'. Yeasts are friendly organisms and have been used in the food industry for ages. Known as Saccharomyces cerevisiae in the scientific world, yeasts play a huge role in the production of various foods and beverages we consume regularly. The commonly used yeasts are Baker's Yeast, Brewer's Yeast, and Nutritional Yeast.

Baker's yeast is used to make bread. It helps the bread become fluffy and is killed during cooking. Brewer's yeast is used to make beer. Nutritional yeast is used as a taste enhancer and used in cooking. It also adds nutritive value to the food being cooked.

They are widely used in vegan cooking and can be added to soups, stews, smoothies and impart a savory flavor. They are sold in pouches, jars, or shakers.

Types of Nutritional Yeast

Saccharomyces cerevisiae cells are grown in a sugary medium and deactivated using heat, washed, and dried before being packed for sale and consumption. There are two types of nutritional yeast available for consumption: fortified and unfortified yeast.

Unfortified ones do not contain added vitamins and minerals and contain only the nutrients naturally occuring in the cells.

Fortified ones contain added vitamins and minerals to increase their nutritive values.

Nutriotinal yeast is sold as flakes, granules or powder and has a pale yellow color. It’s fat-free, sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegan. It's low in calories and sodium and can fit into any diet.

Health Benefits

It contains B vitamins and minerals like iron and potassium and is a good source of protein.

It contains all nine essential amino acids. Fortified yeasts are a rich source of thiamine (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), and vitamin B6, and B12. Trace minerals like selenium, manganese, zinc, and molybdenum can also be found in it, which aids immunity and metabolism.

Some of its benefits are as follows:

Source of Antioxidants

Nutritional Yeast contains powerful antioxidants such as glutathione and selenomethionine which helps protect the body from free radicals and toxins from the environment.

Antioxidants also prevent the occurrence of chronic ailments like heart disease and cancer. These antioxidants also protect the body against heavy metals.

May Boost Immunity

Nutritional Yeast contains beta glucan and alpha mannan, which are known to have antifungal and antibacterial properties.

Beta glucan can activate immune cells and helps maintain a good gut microbiome. Limited research suggests that consumption of nutritional yeasts might boost immunity.

Helps Lower Cholesterol Level

Beta glucan may also help lower the levels of cholesterol. Studies have found a reduction in the total cholesterol level by 6%, but most studies were done on beta glucan sourced from oats, which is different from the beta glucan found in yeast.

Hence, further research is required to confirm the cholesterol lowering properties of nutritional yeast.

How To Use?

Nutritional Yeast must be stored in a cool dry container so that the nutritive value remains intact.

It can be used as a seasoning in pasta, salad, soups, and stew. It imparts a umami or savory flavor to foods. It can be used as a thickener in soups and stews, and added to smoothies or pet food. Typical servings vary from 2-4 tablespoons.

It's safe to use and has no side effects, but people allergic to yeast must avoid its consumption.

Summary

Nutritional yeast is a nutritious and vegan food product prepared from heat-killed yeast and have several health benefits. They're rich in protein, vitamins and minerals naturally and can also be fortified to increase their nutritive value.

It adds a cheesy and savory flavour to food and can be used in vegan dishes or products. It can also be used as a seasoning in soups, stews and pasta. Limited studies have shown health benefits like cholesterol-lowering, immunity boosting. and antioxidant properties.

It's considered safe and can be consumed by people who are not allergic to yeast. Nutritional yeast can be introduced in any type of diet and are low in calories. It has a shelf life of about twp years and must be stored in an air tight container in a cool and dry place. It can be healthy and savory item to add to our diet.

