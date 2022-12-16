Oat Milk Nutrition Facts, Benefits and How to Make It

Oat milk is popular among milk alternatives for weight loss. It has all the nutrients from oats and has a light taste. It's also a safer choice for people with food allergies and intolerances, as it’s naturally free of gluten, lactose, nuts, and soy.

Milk can easily be extracted from oats at home or bought readymade from the market. In this article, we will discuss the nutritional facts and health benefits of oat milk along with how to make it at home.

Nutritional Value of Oat Milk

Oats are among the fiber-rich foods. They're an excellent source of several vitamins, minerals, and fiber. A cup of commercially available oat milk contains:

Calories: 120 kcal

120 kcal Protein: 3 grams

3 grams Fat: 5 grams

5 grams Carbs: 16 grams

16 grams Dietary fiber: 2 grams

2 grams Vitamin B12: 50% of the Daily Value (DV)

50% of the Daily Value (DV) Riboflavin: 45% of the DV

45% of the DV Calcium: 25% of the DV

25% of the DV Phosphorus: 20% of the DV

20% of the DV Vitamin D: 20% of the DV

20% of the DV Vitamin A: 20% of the DV

20% of the DV Potassium: 8% of the DV

8% of the DV Iron: 2% of the DV

It can be observed that milk extracted from oats is not as nutritious as whole oats but still provides a fair amount of vitamins and minerals. However, this milk is not a significant source of dietary fiber.

Commercially available plant-based milk alternatives are often fortified with calcium, potassium, iron, B vitamins, and vitamins A and D. The protein content is lower than that of soy milk.

Check out this list of the five best milk alternatives.

How to Make Oat Milk?

Milk can be easily prepared from oats at home. It's also a cheaper option than commercially available ones. Homemade milk is also free from added chemical additives and flavors. It's advisable to choose certified gluten-free oats for this preparation.

Ingredients:

1 cup whole rolled oats

3-4 cups of water

2 tsp of maple syrup (optional)

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

A pinch of refined salt

Instructions:

Put the oats, water, maple syrup, vanilla, and salt in a blender, and blend for 30 seconds.

Place a fine mesh strainer or a cheesecloth over a large bowl, and strain the liquid. To keep the milk creamier, do not push the pulp through the strainer.

You can sweeten it further if required. Chill overnight for better taste.

You can store the milk in the refrigerator for a couple of days. It's not advisable to store it for long since homemade milk does not contain preservatives.

Learn how oats can help you with weight loss.

Benefits of Oat Milk

Oats and milk derived from oats have the following health benefits:

1) Vegan and free from allergens

Oats are vegan and naturally free from common allergens, including lactose, soy, nuts, and gluten. It's advisable to go for certified gluten-free oats to prepare oat milk at home. Commercially available products might contain trace amounts of gluten from cross-contamination. Oat milk is a cheaper option than almond milk.

Check out the benefits of almond milk here.

2) Source of vitamin B complex

Oats are naturally rich in certain B vitamins, and oat milk is further enriched by fortification with vitamin B complex. However, homemade milk from oats does not contain as many vitamins as commercially available ones.

Learn more about the seven health benefits of the vitamin B complex.

3) May help lower cholesterol

Oats and its milk are rich in a soluble fiber known as beta-glucan. Beta-glucan forms a gel-like substance that reduces the absorption of cholesterol in the gut.

A study published in The Journal of Nutrition has associated beta-glucan consumption with lower levels of bad cholesterol. One cup (240 mL) of milk made from oats may contain up to 1.2 grams of beta-glucan.

Check out these natural ways to lower your cholesterol levels.

Bottom Line

Oat milk is an amazing dairy substitute derived from oats. Commercially available products are usually fortified with vitamins and minerals to compensate for the loss of nutrients that occur during processing.

They're available in various flavors. It's advisable to go for unsweetened ones as a healthier choice than ones with added sugars. You can also easily prepare milk from oats at home instead of buying costly milk alternatives.

Poll : 0 votes