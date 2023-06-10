Occupational burnout: Learning to cultivate well-being and resilience

Occupational burnout occurs when an individual becomes mentally or physically exhausted from excessive work or stress. Burnout has increasingly become a major mental health concern.

Research shows that burnout in the workplace can lead to mental health problems like depression, anxiety and neurasthenia. Occupational burnout is typically gradual and difficult to spot in its effects on employees.

Insomnia, anger, seclusion, irritability, sadness and other mental health issues are all signs of burnout.

Occupational burnout: What is it?

Dissatisfaction with one's employment and decline in sense of well-being are symptoms of emotional and physical burnout. When the workday is over, you're physically spent, you separate from your coworkers and display a disinterest in your clients.

Your job leaves you feeling extremely unfulfilled, and you have no idea how to advance your career. There are more people affected by these symptoms of burnout at job than you might believe.

Professionals attribute burnout to factors like depression. Occupational burnout is a complex phenomenon, with many contributing causes, according to research.

Burnout on the job can be the result of a single factor or a collection of them, depending on the specifics of the situation. Both volume of work and absence of recognition serve as primary motivators.

It can also be caused by not having enough say over one's work environment, feeling isolated, not having enough friends or family to lean on, having skills that are mismatched with the job description or not being treated fairly or acknowledged for one's efforts.

It doesn't matter what prompted it, but occupational burnout is detrimental to health. You can learn to enhance your productivity, while mitigating burnout symptoms.

Effects of occupational burnout on mental health

Burnout at work isn't something trivial that employees just need to get over. It's a harsh fact of life that can have a significant detrimental effect on one's mental health, among other things.

Burnout's mental health consequences are not limited to the job. It may play a role in the onset or aggravation of depressive or anxious states. People who're feeling burnt out often have trouble sleeping or sleep too much.

A weaker immune system might increase susceptibility to sickness, which can negatively impact one's physical health. Other physical symptoms of burnout include headaches, muscle tension and gastrointestinal problems.

For the sake of your health, it's essential that you learn to recognize the warning symptoms of burnout syndrome and take appropriate action. The negative impacts of burnout can be lessened by taking care of oneself, establishing limits, reaching out to others for help and employing other stress-reduction strategies. Prioritize your mental health, and get help if you feel you need it.

Strategies to cope with occupational burnout

Here are a few effective ways you can cope with occupational burnout:

1) Manage your time

The mere presence of negative people can dampen your spirits. Avoid them as much as possible. Reduce your time spent around talking and sharing spaces with them.

2) Get to know your coworkers

Having meaningful conversations with coworkers can be a welcome distraction from the monotony of the workweek. Don't waste your time on your phone in the break room; instead, try talking to someone new.

3) Relax and unwind

Taking a break can be all that's needed at times. Regardless of how inconvenient it might seem, you should take frequent breaks during the course of your workday. Taking some time off will allow you to recharge and assess your emotional state.

4) Appreciate and acknowledge

Attempt to appreciate the significance of your efforts. Perhaps that's a vital, people-helping position or one that calls for a specific set of abilities. Pay attention to the good aspects.

5) Implement boundaries

Boundaries are crucial in all areas of your life. It's fine to say no to certain requests so that you can feel more in charge again. Similarly, if you feel yourself getting frustrated or overwhelmed, step away, and give yourself some time to calm down.

6) Unwind

Try out some mindful practices like yoga or meditation, and put your imagination to work.

Experiment with something you've always wanted to try. If you find time, create works of art on canvas or paper. Try combating job fatigue through creative problem-solving.

There are several solutions you can try if you're feeling overwhelmed by work-related stress. The first step is to be honest with yourself. Recognize the problems and their sources. For some, talking things out with a trained professional is the most effective way.

Occupational burnout is all too common but need not be unavoidable. You can help avoid or manage burnout at the workplace and still enjoy your work.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

