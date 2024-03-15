Olivia Munn health update: Actress talks about her battle with breast cancer and says “Lucky we caught it on time “

Actress Olivia Munn has shared her breast cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt post on social media and has asked her fans and well-wishers to find out about their - Breast Cancer Assessment scores, to keep themselves safe and carcinogen-free. Most ladies have a 12-14 % risk of getting this disease and for the ones who have a genetic predisposition, the risks go up to 60-80%.

More awareness about breast carcinoma is needed and Olivia is doing a great job, by sharing her story to make people aware of the growing risks and how a timely diagnosis can save your life.

Know About Olivia Munn!

Who is Olivia Munn? (Image by oliviamunn/Instagram)

Born on the 3rd of July, 1980 Olivia Munn is an American actress, who has played roles in blockbuster movies like Date Night, Iron Man 2, The Predator, and many more.

She became famous after playing a three-season-long portrayal of Sloan Sabbith in Aaron Sorkin’s political drama The Newsroom on HBO.

Olivia Munn’s Health Update and Her Battle with Cancer

Olivia Munn shared pictures of her on the hospital bed (Image by oliviamunn/Instagram)

Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and has had four surgeries in the last 10 months, two of which were double mastectomies.

Women who are at a very high risk of getting breast carcinoma ( those with BRCA gene mutation), go through surgery, in which both bosoms are removed at the same time, to remove the carcinogens or reduce the risks. This surgery is called a bilateral or a double mastectomy. Olivia had to go through the same painful procedure, to minimize her cancer risks.

Lying on her hospital bed, she tried to inspire the world by sharing a photo of her post-surgery, in which she revealed more about her condition and said:

“ I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration, and support on their own journey “

She took a genetic test last year in February, which checks for 90 different cancer genes - the test score came high and the test was negative for all the genes.

Olivia Munn went through several imaging tests(Image by oliviamunn/Instagram)

After this, she had several imaging tests and a biopsy too. Later it was found out that she has breast cancer on both her breasts. She went through a double mastectomy and has had multiple surgeries to date.

Olivia kept it private for some time before disclosing it to her fans and the world, stating:

“ I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing."

While expressing her gratitude towards her family and friends who have supported her in this battle, Olivia also thanked her partner John Mulaney for supporting her through every surgery she underwent during this difficult time.

“ for being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

All over the world, her fans and well-wishers have appreciated her move of awareness and support, especially women who are victims of breast cancer.

Let us wish Olivia a speedy recovery and appreciate her bravery and resilience in her battle against breast cancer. Get well soon Olivia and may the odds always be in your favor.