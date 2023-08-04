One fragrance before sleep boosts brain function by 226% – 7 ingredients you need to make it at home

Getting a good night's sleep has become rare these days. The constant demands of fast-paced lives leave us struggling to shut down our brain and find restful sleep.

However, what if there was a simple solution that could transform your nights and help you sleep like a baby? Surprisingly, a good night's sleep can be achieved through fragrance. The sense of smell can help rejuvenate the body and enhance brain function.

The University of California, Irvine's groundbreaking research has shown that by exposing yourself to specific fragrances before bed, you can boost your brain function by as much as 226%.

A study on fragrances and sleep

Boosts brain function by 226% (Image via Unsplash/Tron)

The study involved 43 men and women aged 60 to 85 who were exposed to different scents during sleep.

Participants were asked to use a diffuser to infuse natural oils containing scents like rose, orange, eucalyptus, lemon, peppermint, rosemary and lavender for two hours every night over a six-month period.

Another group was provided with a 'sham' that had trace amounts of an odorant. Neuropsychological tests were conducted to assess memory, verbal learning, planning and attention-switching skills before and after the six-month trial.

The study found an astonishing 226% difference between the responses provided by those exposed to the variety of fragrances compared to individuals in the control group.

Brain scans also revealed significant changes in the anatomy-linking areas of the brain critical in memory and thinking within the test group. These findings suggest that exposure to certain fragrances can improve cognitive performance and potentially slow down cognitive decline.

The connection between smell and neurological function

Improves neurological function (Image via Unsplash/David Clode)

Loss of smell correlates with a loss in brain cells, indicating a strong connection between smell and neurological function.

The olfactory sense has the privilege of being directly connected to the brain's memory circuits. Aromas have a powerful effect in evoking recollections, even from long ago.

Create your own brain-boosting fragrance

It's easy to create your own fragnance at home. (Image via Pexels/Chris)

Now that we understand the positive impact of fragrances on cognitive function, let's explore seven ingredients you can use to create your brain-boosting scent at home:

1) Rose

Known for its calming properties and ability to reduce stress and anxiety, rose promotes relaxation, a vital aspect of getting a good night's sleep.

2) Orange

It provides an uplifting and energizing effect, enhancing mood and focus, and ensuring that you wake up feeling refreshed.

3) Eucalyptus

It invigorates the senses, promotes mental clarity and stimulates cognitive function.

4) Lemon

Refreshing and invigorating, it aids in concentration and mental alertness, and its scent is associated with happiness and purity.

5) Peppermint

It boosts energy, increases alertness, and enhances memory and cognitive performance.

6) Rosemary

Enhances memory retention and improves cognitive function, making it an obvious ingredient to add to the list.

7) Lavender

It promotes relaxation, reduces anxiety and improves sleep quality, all critical factors in enhancing cognitive function.

Helps with decision-making (Image via Unsplash/Moritz Kindler)

Enriching our environment with different smells can stimulate cognitive plasticity. The University of California, Irvine, study found that exposure to specific fragrances during sleep can strengthen connections between areas of the brain responsible for memory and decision-making abilities.

Given the correlation between smell and neurological function, creating a brain-boosting scent using ingredients like rose, orange, eucalyptus, lemon, peppermint, rosemary and lavender can not only help you relax but potentially boost your cognitive performance, too.

So the next time you want to relax after a long day, try diffusing these essential oils and give your brain a well-deserved boost.