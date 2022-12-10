Optavia Diet: What Is It and How Does It Work?

The Optavia diet is a type of low-carbohydrate and low-calorie diet. This diet includes fortified meal replacements to provide vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

This diet is developed by Optavia, a well-known brand of food supplements. They recommend the consumption of Optavia Fuellings, which are Optavia-branded low-carb and high-protein products.

Their products also contain added probiotics for better gut health. You can use any of the Optavia Fuelings products, including bars, cookies, shakes, puddings, cereals, soups, and pasta in the Optavia diet. Along with these products, they also suggest 1-3 homemade lean and green meals per day.

Optavia Diet Plans

Optavia has mentioned two weight loss programmes and a weight maintenance plan using their products. The plans are listed below:

Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan : This is the most popular plan that includes five Optavia Fuelings and one Lean and Green meal each day.

: This is the most popular plan that includes five Optavia Fuelings and one Lean and Green meal each day. Optimal Weight 4 & 2 & 1 Plan : The second flexible plan includes four servings of Optavia Fuelings, two Lean and Green meals, and one serving of snacks per day.

: The second flexible plan includes four servings of Optavia Fuelings, two Lean and Green meals, and one serving of snacks per day. Optimal Health 3 & 3 Plan: This is a weight maintenance plan that includes three Optavia Fuelings and three Lean and Green meals per day.

People can choose their Optavia diet plan based on their weight loss goals. The number of Octavia meals can be reduced and replaced with regular lean and green meals.

The company also provides specialized plans for those suffering from type 2 diabetes and gout. There are subscription and support facilities for customers as well.

How Much Do Optavia Products Cost?

Optavia products are usually available as a package, but individual products can be bought as well.

Individual packs of these low-carb foods cost $2.96-3.46 per serving, while weight-loss packages are around $3.60-3.38 per serving, depending on the plan you choose.

You can also sign up for an Optavia Premier membership, and the products will be sent to you each month. Premier members are offered five free product boxes at a time when they order 15 boxes.

Here's a list of Optavia Fuellings products available:

Essential Fuelings : These are the commonly sold products made by Optavia, including Cheesy Buttermilk Cheddar Mac, Wild Rice & Chicken Flavored Soup, and Essential Creamy Vanilla Shake.

: These are the commonly sold products made by Optavia, including Cheesy Buttermilk Cheddar Mac, Wild Rice & Chicken Flavored Soup, and Essential Creamy Vanilla Shake. Select Fuelings: These are premium and costlier products from the brand. Select Fuelings include Spinach Pesto Mac & Cheese and Honey Chili Cranberry Nut Bar.

How to Follow the Optavia Diet

Depending on the aforementioned versions, you can consume three to five servings of Optavia Fuellings products a day. The remaining meals of the day have to be prepared at home. You can also include a healthy snack during the maintenance phase. Sugar alternatives can be included in this diet.

Some low-carb snacking options suggested are:

Celery sticks

50-60 grams of sugar-free gelatin

A handful of nuts

You can also try out these healthy snacks for weight loss.

What to Include in Your Lean and Green Meal?

Most common foods are allowed on the Optavia diet. Servings of lean and green meals can include:

Meat: chicken, turkey, lean beef, lamb, pork.

chicken, turkey, lean beef, lamb, pork. Fish and shellfish: halibut, trout, salmon, tuna, lobster, crab, shrimp, scallops.

halibut, trout, salmon, tuna, lobster, crab, shrimp, scallops. Eggs: whole eggs.

whole eggs. Vegetable oils: canola, flaxseed, walnut, olive.

canola, flaxseed, walnut, olive. Fats: low-carb salad dressings, olives, margarine, almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and avocado.

low-carb salad dressings, olives, margarine, almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and avocado. Low-carb vegetables: cabbage, cauliflower, eggplant, zucchini, broccoli, peppers, spaghetti squash, collard greens, spinach, celery, and cucumbers.

cabbage, cauliflower, eggplant, zucchini, broccoli, peppers, spaghetti squash, collard greens, spinach, celery, and cucumbers. Sugar-free beverages: water, oat milk, almond milk, tea, coffee.

water, oat milk, almond milk, tea, coffee. Condiments and seasonings: dried herbs, spices, salt, soy sauce, salsa, ketchup, and barbecue sauce.

Check out this list of low-carb vegetables to include in the Optavia diet.

Potential Health Risks of Optavia Diet

A diet dependent mostly on processed dietary supplements can deprive you of the nutritional benefits of fresh and whole foods. Nutrient-rich foods are essential for health and must be included in most of the meals you consume.

The possible health problems if you don't are:

Muscle cramps

Dizziness

Fatigue

Headaches

Hair loss

Rashes

Bloating

Diarrhea

Constipation

Irregular menstrual cycle

Bottom Line

The Optavia diet is formulated by the brand Optavia and includes products developed by them. The diet also includes 1-3 lean and green meals in a day.

Although many people might have achieved weight loss with it, the composition of the Optavia diet is a matter of concern. A varied diet should contain foods from different sources to provide essential nutrients required for well-being.

Poll : 0 votes