Over 90,000 Longest Living People Eat 5 Foods Daily – Less than 1% of Americans Ever Eat Them

In this article, we will delve into the food habits that contribute to the extraordinary lifespans and vitality of Japan, which is home to many centenarians. Japan, famous for its remarkable longevity, boasts an impressive number of over 90,000 centenarians, a figure that has multiplied by five in the last 20 years, according to a 2022 report from the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare. Among the areas that have garnered attention, the serene Japanese island of Okinawa stands out for having the highest concentration of centenarians worldwide.

Foods That Contribute to the Diet of Centenarians

"Imo," or Japanese sweet potatoes, are popular in Japan. (KamranAydinov/ Freepik)

#1 Japanese Sweet Potatoes

Originating in Okinawa, Japanese sweet potatoes, known locally as "imo," have transcended their role as a mere snack or dessert to become a dietary cornerstone. These purple-hued sweet potatoes are a rich source of healthy carbohydrates and anthocyanins, antioxidants present in red and purple vegetables renowned for their anti-aging properties. Scientific research also indicates their potential to regulate blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular conditions.

#2 Miso Soup

Fermented foods are commonly used in Japanese cuisine. (freepik/ denamorado)

Japanese cuisine frequently incorporates fermented foods, with miso soup being a beloved example. This dish incorporates miso, a paste derived from fermented soybeans and grains. The probiotics found in fermented foods play a pivotal role in promoting gut health equilibrium and strengthening the immune system. A study revealed that individuals who consume significant quantities of fermented soy products like miso, tofu, and tempeh exhibit a 10% lower likelihood of premature mortality across all causes.

#3 Daikon Radishes

Root vegetables have a specific role in Japanese cuisine. (azerbaijan_stockers/ Freepik)

Root vegetables hold a special place in Japanese culinary culture, offering a range of unique health benefits. Daikon radishes, in particular, stand out for their potential to bolster the immune system and ward off common colds. Notably, a single radish contains an impressive 124% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C. Comparable options such as carrots, beets, parsnips, and turnips, readily available in U.S. grocery stores, also bring their own set of health advantages.

#4 Seaweed

Seaweed, a staple of Japanese cuisine, is rich in minerals such as iron, calcium, folate, and magnesium. (pikisuperstar/ Freepik)

Seaweed, a staple in the Japanese diet, is teeming with essential minerals like iron, calcium, folate, and magnesium. The inclusion of seaweed in daily meals contributes to increased fiber intake, a factor associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, stroke, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, the presence of antioxidants such as fucoxanthin and fucoidan in seaweed holds potential for their anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and potentially anti-cancer properties.

#5 Cultivating Health with Fish

Protein plays a pivotal role in the daily diet of centenarians, with a focus on fatty fish like salmon and tuna. Omega-3 fatty acids, abundant in these fish varieties, aid in lowering blood pressure, triglyceride levels, and inflammation. The cultural practice of "Itadakimasu," which expresses gratitude to the natural world that provides sustenance, adds a mindful dimension to eating, believed to significantly contribute to health and overall quality of life.

The dietary preferences of Japan's centenarians offer invaluable insights into nurturing longevity and well-being. The incorporation of nutrient-dense staples such as Japanese sweet potatoes, miso soup, daikon radishes, seaweed, and fish underscores the potency of traditional foods in promoting health. Laden with antioxidants, probiotics, and essential nutrients, these foods collectively contribute to a diet that supports vitality and long life.

While the specifics of these dietary practices may differ among cultures, the overarching principle of embracing whole, nutrient-rich foods remains universally relevant for anyone seeking to lead a lengthy and healthful life.