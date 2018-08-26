Perfect 5-Day Workout Routine For You

Malavika Kanoria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 124 // 26 Aug 2018, 17:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

CrossFit: Workout Regimen With A Fiercely Loyal Following

We start working out and get all psyched but the very next day we feel so clueless as to what we need to do. So we end up repeating the full workout again.

Is this the story of your life? Well, we are here to help you. We will give you a 5-days workout. You can either choose full-body training or a split routine. We are giving you a split workout plan as we think that it leads to lesser fatigue. This is mainly because you work on a particular muscle group on a specific day leading to better performance when it comes to compound movements. That being said, you end up working on a particular muscle group leading to better adaptation and results. These workouts are not very long. Since you are working on a particular body part, the time spent reduces. With a split workout, you also give enough time to a particular part of the body to recover so that it does not end up being sore.

Things to remember while making a split workout plan:

· In order to formulate a split workout, you need to distinguish between an upper body workout and a lower body workout.

· Your split workout will mainly contain 1 different segment per day, namely your chest, back and shoulder, arms, abs and legs.

· You must increase the number of sets and reps you do in each workout.

· Cardio is a must in each of these routines.

Day #1

Leg Day

1. Dumbbell Squat: Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Keep your back straight and hold a dumbbell in each hand. Lift your arms up to bring the dumbbells close to your shoulder. Push your hips back, bend your knee and squat down until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Make sure that your knee remains behind your ankle. Do 2 sets of 15 reps each.

2. Lunges: Hold a dumbbell in each hand and keep your feet shoulder-width apart. Stand straight and keep your arms by your side. Push your left foot forward and lower your body down such that your left knee is bent at a 90-degree angle and your thigh is parallel to the ground. Your right knee can touch the ground depending on your flexibility. Get back up and do the same for the other side. This makes 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 15 reps each.

Add more exercises to your workout.

1 / 5 NEXT