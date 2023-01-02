Period bloating, experienced a couple of days before the onset of periods, tends to be quite common among those who menstruate. They generally go away after the menstruation cycle. However, some might also experience this problem about four to five days before their period begins.

Due to period bloating, you might feel as if you have gained weight and also experience swelling in some parts of your body. However, there are a few methods that might help in effective management of bloating without interfering with your normal routine. If you feel that you are experiencing extreme bloating, then you should visit the doctor.

We have curated a list of the best and most effective ways that will help you get rid of period bloating.

Workout might help you with bloating. (Image via Unsplash/Sam Moghadam)

Best Ways to Get Rid of Period Bloating

1. Regular Exercise

Regular workouts tend to be one of the best ways to manage period bloating. You don’t need to essentially perform intense workout sessions in the gym, but rather follow an active lifestyle to reap benefits during this time of the month. Experts recommend combining a few hours of moderate activity along with a couple of hours of vigorous activity throughout the week for optimal fitness.

Working out regularly will also help in efficiently reducing premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

2. Avoid Caffeine and Alcohol

There tends to be a high probability that caffeine and alcohol contributes towards bloating along with other similar PMS symptoms. Both these drinks can contribute towards period bloating and mood swings. Caffeine can also cause dehydration, water retention, bowel irritation, and overstimulation of the digestive tract. This is why you should steer clear of alcohol and caffeine during PMS and periods.

You can also substitute your regular cuppa with decaffeinated coffee or green tea.

3. Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated by drinking lots of water is also a good way to manage period bloating. To increase your water intake, you can start carrying a water bottle with you and try to fill it up throughout the day. Experts recommend drinking at least eight ounces of water during the day. It can further vary according to the person's health and environmental factors.

Stay hydrated (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

4. Avoid Processed Foods

Consuming processed foods with the chemical additive can also cause period bloating along with causing inflammation in your body. Processed and junk foods have a high amount of salt, which will further increase your bloating.

Try to eat as much home-cooked food as you can. Steer clear of sugary drinks with artificial sweeteners such as Gatorade, which can lead to puffiness. Instead, rely on water or green tea, which will help in the elimination of inflammatory mediators.

Additionally, you should also steer away from foods such as Brussels sprouts and broccoli, which can result in bloating and gas. Other vegetables to avoid include lettuce, cauliflower, and cabbage.

5. Diet Rich in Protein and Potassium

Another way that will help you get rid of period bloating is to eat a protein-rich diet. These ingredients will help you manage bloating in the body. Foods that are rich in potassium such asparagus, bananas, tomatoes, and cantaloupe will boost the effective balance of fluids in the body. Healthy fats such as nuts and chia also work in the same manner.

Additionally, foods such as cucumber, lemon juice, celery, and ginger will act as natural diuretics for your body along with helping you not to puff up.

Bottom Line

Consult doctor for extreme bloating. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro)

The aforementioned article discusses the best ways that will help you get rid of period bloating. Bloating is rather common in women and among the classic signs of your oncoming menstruation cycle. Also, make sure not to make drastic changes to your diet routine with a higher increment of fiber from vegetables and fruits. This can increase bloating in your body since your body is not used to the high quantity of fiber.

If these methods do not work, you can also consult your doctor regarding other treatments such as birth control medications and mild diuretics.

Period bloating is normal, but if it continuously extends through your cycle or is too severe, then you should definitely consult a medical professional ob-gyn.

