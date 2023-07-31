Plank shoulder taps: How to master this core-strengthening exercise?

Plank shoulder taps are an advanced version of the much-loved standard plank that targets multiple muscles at once. While the primary muscles targeted during the plank taps exercise are the shoulders and core, the secondary muscles worked are the arms, lower back and glutes.

During a regular plank, you hold your body in a prone position for as long as you can, but in this challenging variation, you have to tap your shoulders using one hand at a time. As a result, it activates your obliques and engages your stabilizer muscles as well.

All in all, including this exercise in your core training will help improve your core strength, build stronger abs, and also keep your core stability intact.

How to properly perform plank shoulder taps?

Correct form is important when doing plank shoulder taps. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

To perform the plank taps exercise properly, follow the given instructions:

Step 1: Start with taking a high plank position on an exercise mat. Place your feet at a hip-width distance and keep your hands straight under your shoulders.

Step 2: Make sure your spine is neutral, your back and neck are straight, and your hips are properly aligned with your shoulders. Engage your core muscles and squeeze your glutes to keep your body flat and stable.

Step 3: Now raise your left hand and tap it slowly on your right shoulder. Bring your hand back to the initial position.

Step 4: Raise your right hand and tap it on your right shoulder. Bring your hand back to the start.

Step 5: Repeat the exercise while tapping on both shoulders simultaneously. Aim for at least 15 taps on each side for two rounds.

Shoulder taps workout tips

When performing an advanced plank variation like plank shoulder taps, it is important to use good form so that the movement targets the correct muscles and also does not lead to any strains or injuries.

Proper form and technique not only help with injury prevention but will also ensure that you get the best out of this core-strengthening exercise.

Here are some tips to help you make this exercise easier:

When doing the plank shoulder taps, continue to breathe easily and do not hold your breath. Breathe in and breathe out normally to keep your body stable and balanced.

Ensure to keep your hips stable and also do not round your back as this can compromise your form.

Press your palms on the mat firmly and spread your fingers wide as this will enhance your support and help you balance even more properly.

While doing a plank with taps, keep your gaze down and make sure your neck is in a neutral position. Keep your eyes fixed straight on the floor to keep your body stable.

Keep your core muscles engaged throughout the exercise and remember to take 10 to 20 seconds of rest between each set.

Keep your neck neutral and body straight. (Photo via Freepik/drobotdean)

Reasons to add plank shoulder taps in your workout

Apart from targeting the core, abs, and various other lower body muscles, this core-strengthening exercise offers various benefits as well, including:

Full-body exercise

If you are looking for an exercise that works on major muscles while stabilizing the core and spine, you should definitely add plank shoulder taps to your routine. It is a compound exercise that targets different muscles all at once, including the abs, triceps, chest, hamstrings, and back.

Promotes good posture

Another reason to add this core-stabilizing exercise to your workout routine is that it helps in promoting good posture. This is because plank taps engage the spine and helps align it, giving your body a good and straight posture.

May reduce back pain

Since plank shoulder taps engage the spine and other back muscles, they may help with reducing and preventing back pain. However, it is always a good idea to speak with your doctor before starting any exercise routine, especially if you have chronic back pain or injuries.

Along with these, shoulder taps may also help balance and coordination and assist you in losing weight, too.

Plank shoulder taps are a full-body workout. (Photo via Pexels/Miriam Alonso)

Now that you know about plank shoulder taps, add it to your gym or home workout routine and give it a try.

Regular practice of this exercise is sure to increase your full-body strength and make your muscles powerful while helping you achieve your fitness goals.