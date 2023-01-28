Popular Gluten-Free Foods You Can Include in Your Diet

Looking for popular gluten-free foods to add to your diet? Fortunately, there're many foods that are naturally gluten-free and are also delicious and healthy.

Gluten is basically a protein. It's found in certain grains, such as barley, wheat, and rye. The main function of gluten is to help food maintain its shape by giving moisture and elasticity. While the consumption of gluten-based foods is safe, it can lead to adverse effects in people with celiac disease.

Below is a list of some of the best gluten-free foods that you can easily include in your everyday meals.

Gluten-free foods to add to your diet

Here are a few:

Buckwheat

Buckwheat is naturally gluten-free and is a versatile grain that can be eaten as a substitute for rice.

It can either be steamed or the seeds can be finely grounded into flour. However, when buying buckwheat products from the market, make sure to check the label, as many of them are manufactured in the same plant as wheat or barley.

Fresh meat and poultry

All fresh meats are gluten-free. (Photo via Pexels/PMalidate Van)

Unprocessed meat and all types of poultry are one of the best gluten-free foods for non-vegetarians. Plain and fresh cuts of meat such as chicken, turkey, lamb, beef, and fish are all gluten-free.

They're high in protein, have several essential minerals and vitamins, and also help manage weight, as they keep you full for a long time. However, if you're on a gluten-free diet, avoid coated or battered meats, and also be careful with floured and breaded meats, as they contain wheat and are not gluten-free.

Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are another very healthy and nutritious gluten-free food. They contain dietary fiber, calcium, essential vitamins, potassium, and magnesium. Sweet potatoes are good for people with type 2 diabetes, as they help improve insulin sensitivity.

Additionally, this healthy food helps maintain blood pressure levels and also reduces risk of cancer, as it's an excellent source of beta-carotene.

Quinoa

Quinoa is also among the most popular gluten-free foods. It's high in fiber content, has great antioxidants, and is a good source of iron too.

It has a distinctive taste that makes it a staple breakfast option. You can use quinoa as a side dish, in salads, burgers, and for baking too. Morerover, it can be used instead of rice in many dishes.

Milk and cream

Dairy products are gluten-free. (Photo via Pexels/Alexas Fotos)

Dairy foods such as milk, cream, and natural yogurt are also gluten-free foods and can be used in many recipes.

However, remember that once other ingredients and flavorings are added to milk, they no longer remain gluten-free. Hence, it's important to check the label to see if the product is free of gluten or not. Also, avoid malted milk drinks and beverages, as they contain gluten.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a gluten-free and nutrient-rich food to add to your diet. They can be consumed boiled and used in salads, or you can also make delicious hummus out of them. Chickpeas are loaded with protein, folate, iron, phosphorous, and fiber, and can be added to a well-rounded diet.

Whole oats

Whole oats are also among the most famous gluten-free foods that offer a variety of health benefits.

Consuming oats helps regulate blood cholesterol and also reduces risk of cancer, as it contains anticancerous properties. You can have oats as cereal, or use them in place of flour in baking items.

Spinach

Spinach can be added to a low-carb diet. (Photo via Pexels/Rodolfo Quirós)

Spinach is a healthy, leafy vegetable that’s perfect for people on a low-carb diet. It's loaded with fiber and protein and has numerous vitamins and other nutrients, such as iron and calcium too.

While there are many gluten-free foods you can add to your diet, it's important to note that not all gluten-free options are healthy.

In fact, studies suggest that gluten-free products may lack nutrients and are not as healthy as their gluten-containing substitutes. They're also quite expensive, and the packaged products may be quite low in fiber as well.

Nevertheless, if you're willing to start a gluten-free diet, consider adding the aforementioned foods to your everyday meals, and make sure to check the labels before buying any product. Also, avoid bread, pizza, bulgur wheat, breaded or battered foods, soy sauce, wheat pasta, and semolina in your diet.

