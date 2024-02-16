Protect your brain from Alzheimer's with one hormone

Alzheimer's disease has puzzled scientists for years, leaving many older battling with significant memory loss.

To tackle the ssue, a new research study highlighted a surprising discovery. The study, published in a well-known journal, Tokyo University of Science, for brain science, found increased levels of a hormone called oxytocin in the brains of people who had Alzheimer's disease.

Does more oxytocin intensify memory problems?

Senior adults are the most affected by this disease (Image via Unsplash/CDC)

Oxytocin, which is usually known for making us feel love and close to others, has been found in bigger amounts in certain parts of the brain.

These parts are the hippocampus and temporal cortex, which was seen in people who had Alzheimer's. These are important areas that deal with memory and have been strongly linked with Alzheimer's because of memory issues.

In the past, scientists gave animals oxytocin directly into a part of the brain called the hippocampus, during experiments. Surprisingly, this seemed to confuse patients' memory. That's quite interesting because we usually think of oxytocin as a good hormone that helps with feelings of love and connecting with others.

However, research suggests that having too much oxytocin might be connected to memory issues people with Alzheimer's disease face. This is a new and surprising aspects for scientists to look into.

However, its doesn't immediately solve the riddle of Alzheimer's. Instead, it poses new questions. For instance, does increased oxytocin contribute to the development of Alzheimer's, or is it the brain's way of trying to fight the disease?

Researchers haven't figured out the answer yet, but this finding adds a new piece to the complex Alzheimer's puzzle.

How could the oxytocin discovery shift Alzheimer's research

This particular hormone activates certain part of the brain (Image via Unsplash/Robina Weermeijer)

Researchers studied the brains of 12 deceased individuals who had Alzheimer's. They compared them with the brains of 13 others who didn't have the disease.

What stood out was that in the Alzheimer's group, there was a noticeable bump in oxytocin levels — we're talking a 33% increase — in two key brain areas, the hippocampus and temporal cortex.

These are big deal spots for memory. That throws a bit of a spotlight on oxytocin, a hormone that hasn't really been a major player in Alzheimer's talks until now.

This study might challenge the usual way we think about Alzheimer's. Traditionally, we look at what's missing or damaged in the brain to explain the disease, but this research makes us wonder if the problem could be related to what's present in excess.

A 33% increase in the certain region of the brain (Image via Unsplash/Natasha Connell)

It's worth noting that the study clearly distinguishes between different brain regions.

Oxytocin levels increased only in certain parts affected by Alzheimer's, while they remained normal in other areas. This increase suggests there's something unique about the hormone's role in these brain regions concerning Alzheimer's.

Even with these new details, scientists have to study more to learn how it can help us stop or treat Alzheimer's. Maybe changing how much oxytocin there is could safeguard the brain or maybe the extra oxytocin is a warning sign that we need to deal with. We need more studies to understand better.

In summary, the report challenges us to think differently about Alzheimer's disease. The increased oxytocin levels in certain brain parts of those with the disease may give scientists a new direction to explore for future treatments.

Although this hormone has always been linked with positive experiences, its elevated presence in Alzheimer's affected brains signifies that its role is more complex than previously thought.

The next steps for research will be to unravel this complexity and see if oxytocin truly holds the key to better understanding and eventually combating Alzheimer's disease.