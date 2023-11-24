Psychopath vs sociopath: How can you differentiate their anti-social tendencies?

You may have come across common psychological conditions being used interchangeably. Psychopath vs sociopath is a common one.

Although the clinical community has not formally diagnosed these terms, they are very common in pop culture and the media. Unfortunately, these terms are also used loosely to describe anti-social traits.

It's important to note that not all individuals with anti-social traits are psychopaths or sociopaths. While they differ from each other, they also share certain personality and behavioral traits.

Psychopath vs sociopath can be a complex difference to understand. While individuals with these traits may not be open to seeking help, you can protect your loved ones if their symptoms exacerbate. Yes, there are treatment options that can make these traits manageable.

Psychopath vs sociopath: What are the key differences?

The key differences between psychopath vs sociopath can help you in deciding your treatment plan. (Image via Vecteezy/Giuseppe Ramos)

The word sociopathy was dropped from the Diagnostic Statistical Manual years ago.

Lack of empathy is the key factor in being a sociopath. Narcissism is another common trait that you may observe. Individuals with sociopathy have difficulty complying with society and may not be able to form authentic relationships with others.

Perhaps the biggest difference between sociopathy and psychopathy is that the former is considered to stem from environmental factors, especially traumatic experiences.

The underlying thought was that all of us are born with blank slates and that our environment constantly influences who we will be as we grow up. While that's true, it's not the only factor. Psychopathy, meanwhile, is considered to have underlying genetic factors.

Sociopaths have a more emotionally turbulent inner experience, whereas psychopaths may display psychotic breaks. Sometimes, psychopaths may use manipulative techniques to gel well within the community.

What are the similarities between a sociopath and psychopath?

Anti-social behavior is the core underlying trait. (Image via Unsplash/Sander Sammy)

What we often consider 'normal' is compliance with society. When we see someone going away from the norm, we consider it 'abnormal'.

Both psychopath and sociopaths move away from the norms and disregard people and society around them. Most times, they are unaware of their actions, as they have little insight into their behavior.

They both characteristically lack empathy. Additionally, they may use their superficial charm to manipulate others around them. A person with anti-social personality disorder is likely to display the traits of sociopathy or psychopathy.

Can you be a psychopath and sociopath? Yes, as these are underlying behavioral and emotional patterns, you can be both. If you notice these tendencies, it's best to immediately seek support.

When thinking about whether you or someone you know relate to being a psychopath or sociopath, it's extremely important to stay clear of labeling. It's possible that you are cynical. You have seen too much and tend to see the worst in people before the good.

Assuming the worst sometimes keeps people on their toes, but it also makes us push people away, isolate them and lose trust in friends. When you decide to seek help, you not only assist yourself in understanding the differences between psychopath and sociopath; you also pave the way for recovery.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.