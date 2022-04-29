7 Best Resistance Band Exercises for A Toned Chest

Resistance bands are one of the most adaptable training tools because they can be used for a variety of exercises. The greatest chest workouts using resistance bands are a low-cost technique to strengthen your upper body.

Resistance bands may be just as effective as free weight, whether you're training at home or in the gym. They are, however, significantly cheaper, lighter, and take up less room.

This makes them excellent for individuals who are short on space, want to squeeze in a workout while traveling, or want to get into some of the best at-home chest workouts to grow practical muscle.

Best resistance band exercises to pump up your pecs

Be prepared to say goodbye to free weights and welcome to resistance bands or at the very least, to change things up. After all, variety is the spice of life.

Check out these seven banded exercises for toned up chests:

1) Resistance band chest fly

Chest flys are a great upper-body exercise that strengthens your chest muscles by using resistance bands instead of dumbbells. Chest flys, when done correctly, can assist your chest to develop to the next level.

Here are the steps to follow:

When standing, anchor the band behind you at hip or chest height.

Turn your back on the anchor point and grab the band's ends.

Step away from the anchor point until the band stretches slightly. You can improve your stability by putting one foot in front of the other.

Raise your arms to shoulder height (or just below). Bring the band forward and across your body to meet in front of your chest, keeping your elbows slightly bent.

Return to the starting position after 1 second of holding.

2) Resistance band chest press

A variety of chest press techniques can be used to strengthen your pecs. Incorporating resistance bands increases the power and its benefits.

Here are the steps to follow:

Place the band between your shoulder blades while lying on your back.

Start with your elbows bent and to the sides of your shoulders, and your hands pointing up towards the ceiling, grabbing the ends of the bands. Begin by stretching the band slightly in the resting position to build resistance.

Then, with your arms crossed over your chest, do the same. Return with control after a one-second hold.

For one set, do 8–10 repetitions.

3) Resistance band incline chest press

The incline chest press is an excellent approach to focus more on your upper pectorals. By adding resistance bands to your inclination, you can enhance the movement's pace and acceleration.

Here are the steps to ace this exercise:

Using a door anchor, secure the band to a door (height: around hips level)

Step forward inside the loop until you feel a stretch in your chest and a tiny force pulling you back.

Bring your shoulder blades together and down.

Push your hands forward (at a 45-degree angle) until they are fully stretched (bring your hands together in the extended position)

Slowly return to the starting position (resist against the pull of the band)

4) Resistance band push-up

It's similar to a push-up, but more difficult. This exercise improves upper-body strength by working your chest and triceps.

Here are the steps to follow:

Wrap the resistance band beneath your shoulders and around your back.

Put yourself in a plank position.

Lower your body to just above the floor while maintaining the plank position.

Raise yourself back up. (At the top of the movement, you should feel the resistance band tension.)

8–12 reps are a good starting point.

5) Wide stance low crossover

With this targeted low crossover, feel the squeeze on your inner chest muscles.

Here are the steps to follow:

Place the band beneath both feet and spread your legs wide, keeping the handles close to your hips. (The broader you go, the harder your chest will work.)

Pull one handle up and in front of you, across your body, to about chest height, while keeping a slight bend in your elbow.

Repeat on the opposite side, then alternate sides.

6) Resistance band pullover

Pullovers work not only for your pecs, but also for your lats and triceps as you work your way through the exercise. Follow these steps to properly do the banded pullover:

Secure your resistance band to a secure low-to-the-ground location. If you're doing this at home, a strong table might help.

Lie on the floor with your arms extended over your head and both hands on the band.

Bring your hands in front of your head to line up with your chest, keeping your arms straight.

Return to the starting position after a few seconds of holding.

7) Single arm banded chest press

A single arm resistance band chest press is another excellent exercise for engaging pectoral muscles and increasing chest strength. Any unilateral strength workout that activates your core and improves your balance is beneficial for preventing muscular imbalances.

Here are the steps to follow:

Start by securing the band at mid-back level, holding the handles securely, while keeping your hands at chest level.

Extending one arm forward and out to chest height, bringing one leg forward.

Once you've completed one set of reps, switch arms and perform on the other side.

