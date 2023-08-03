Risk factors for depression: Is it genetics, lifestyle or trauma?

Risk factors for depression is perhaps one of the biggest hot topics in the mental health realm. From therapists and researchers, everyone is interested in identifying and understanding the pervasive nature of major depressive disorder, a widespread condition, affecting millions globally.

Depression is a complex condition with multiple contributing factors, which constantly enhances the chances of its occurrence. While the condition can impact people of all age groups, there are common risk factors for depression that make individuals vulnerable to developing this condition.

Risk factors for major depressive disorder

Depression can feel like an endless hole which can be difficult to get out of. (Image via Pexels/Engin Akyurt)

Its' not an easy task to identify the risk factors for depression. In fact, for any other mental health concern, more than one factors may influence the symptoms that you're experiencing.

Here are some of the common risk factors for depression:

1) Family history

Depression family history is a very common risk factor, which also shows the role of genetics in the development of mental health issues.

People with immediate relatives who have experienced depression are at a greater risk of getting the disorder. This familial connection points out to the fact that the interplay of nature and nurture can lead to complex symptoms.

2) Environmental factors

Environmental factors are risk factors for depression. (Image via Unsplash/K Mitch Hodge)

As family genetics play a vital role, environmental factors are also identified risk factors for depression in certain individuals.

Early life events, passing of a loved one, childhood or adult trauma and financial challenges or other changes in one's life, can lead to the development depressive symptoms.

3) Childhood traumatic experiences

It's possible for your past to continually impact your life, even when you grow away from those experiences.

Childhood trauma can significantly impact your well-being and becomes one of the risk factors for depression and post traumatic stress disorder. Generally, patients present with symptoms of both the conditions.

4) Neurotransmitter imbalance

Imbalance can be among the risk factors for depression. (Image via Vecteezy)

For a long time, research has shown connection between chemical imbalances in the brain and depression.

However, recent studies have revealed that the connection is not so linear and can varyingly affect a person's mental health. The serotonin hypothesis for depression is more than 50 years old and may not be as relevant as we thought it would be.

5) Physical ailments

Physical ailments can be the cause or consequence for depression. Individuals who have been diagnosed with MDD become more vulnerable to physical conditions.

Individuals with pre-existing physical conditions become vulnerable to developing low mood and hopelessness. A lot of times, individuals with terminally ill clients are encouraged to seek psychotherapy, as their symptoms can demotivate them from living.

6) Substance abuse

Substance abuse and depression often coexist in what mental health professionals call co-occuring disorders.

Individuals struggling with substance abuse are at an increased risk of developing depression and vice versa, creating a challenging cycle that requires comprehensive treatment. Alcohol and depression are also highly correlated.

What to do after recognizing risk factors for depression?

After recognizing the factors for depression, you reach a step closer to understanding what works for you. (Image via Vecteezy/Kittirat Roekburi)

Knowing and recognizing the risk factors for depression and MDD is fundamental in early intervention and identification.

People with familial history of depression must be extra careful towards their psychological health and be open to support if whenever needed. Also, fostering healthy coping strategies and mechanism to deal with stress, and building a robust support systems can greatly help reduce the risk of these disorders.

For people with a genetic history of depression, constant mental check-ups and communication with primary healthcare personel can be of great value. Intervention at an early stage like psychotherapy or counseling may prevent the development of symptoms and result in overall well-being.

It's of utmost importance to seek help from a professional if your symptoms are significantly interefering with your quality of life. Psychotherapy, medication or a mixture of both can be a treatment option.

With the help of support stamens and persistent guidance, people with MDD can experience notable improvements in daily functioning.

Anyone can be at risk of depression, irrespective of gender, age, culture or other factors that divide us.

What should bring us together today is the mental health crisis all over the globe. Mental health issues are at an all time high in America, with reports coming in regularly of individuals dying by suicide.

Having a clear understanding of the various risk factors for depression empowers people to take necessary steps towards their overall well-being and being open to help when necessary.

