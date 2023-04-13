Rotator cuff pain: What are the major causes and symptoms?

Rotator cuff pain occurs when a tendon is inflamed, injured, excessively stretched or worn down due to overuse of the muscles.

The rotator cuff consists of four muscles that surround the shoulder blades. Each muscle has a tendon attached to the upper arm, which allows you to rotate and lift the arms. Rotator cuff pain typically refers to irritation and inflammation of these tendons and bursa, which is a smooth lining surrounding the tendons.

Injuries to these muscles are quite common and generally occur in people who have jobs that require continuous movement of arms. It's common among athletes as well.

What are the causes of rotator cuff pain?

Rotator cuff strains and pain are usually caused due to:

Rotator cuff tendinitis

It occurs when the tendons become inflamed or get injured. Activities and sports that require repetitive overhead arm movements like swimming, tennis, volleyball and baseball are some examples that can lead to tendinitis and cause rotator cuff pain.

Rotator cuff tear

It occurs when the tendons get torn from the arm bone. A rotator cuff tear commonly occurs in older and middle-aged people and may be caused by trauma or fall.

Rotator cuff tendinosis

Rotator cuff tendinosis occurs when the tendons start to thin out and weaken due to aging. As we age, there's a reduction in blood circulation to the rotator cuffs, which weakens the muscles, leading to injuries and pain.

What are the symptoms of rotator cuff injury?

The symptoms of rotator cuff injuries typically depend on the cause, but there are some common ones to watch out for. These include:

Sharp pain and swelling over the front and lateral part of the shoulder and upper arm.

Loss of strength in the hands

Difficulty performing activities that require overhead movements or reaching behind the back.

Weakness in the shoulder muscles

Difficulty sleeping on the affected side

If the aforementioned symptoms persist for over a week, see a doctor immediately, as they could be a sign of something else.

Who is at a greater risk of rotator cuff pain and injuries?

Rotator cuff injuries can either be acute or degenerative. Acute injuries can be caused by lifting heavy objects, falling or overstretching the shoulders and can happen to anyone, but young people are more likely to be affected.

Degenerative injuries, meanwhile, are mainly caused due to long-term overuse of the muscles. This type of rotator cuff injury is more common among people with jobs that require repetitive hand movements like painters and carpenters.

It's also common among wrestlers and athletes, particularly baseball, tennis and badminton players. People over 40 are also more likely to experience degenerative rotator cuff injuries.

How can you treat rotator cuff pain?

The treatment of rotator cuff pain depends on whether you have a tear, tendinitis or tendinosis. In most cases, non-surgical treatments can help improve symptoms and provide great relief.

Treatment for rotator cuff tendinosis and tendinitis

Rotator cuff pain caused by tendinosis and tendinitis can usually be treated at home by following certain steps. These include:

Applying cold or hot packs to the affected shoulder for 15 minutes every five hours to ease pain and inflammation.

Avoiding lifting objects or any other activity that may aggravate the pain.

Getting light shoulder massages at least thrice a week

Taking over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen to relieve pain

Resting the affected arm and limiting movements

Treatment for rotator cuff tear

Rotator cuff pain caused by tears can be treated in the same way as tendinosis. However, in severe cases, your doctor may inject cortisone in the affected area to reduce inflammation or recommend surgery.

Exercise can help too

Gentle stretches and exercises for rotator cuff pain can also help improve the symptoms.

Regular practice of certain exercises can strengthen and increase flexibility in the muscles while easing pain and discomfort. In fact, for many people with rotator cuff pain and injuries, exercises and stretches are all that are required to improve their condition.

In cases where there's severe swelling, warmth, redness or bruising around the shoulder or symptoms accompanied by dizziness and trouble breathing, it's best to consult a doctor and seek immediate medical attention.

