Shingles Food to Avoid: Here’s What to Eat and What Not To

To stay on the safer side, there are certain shingles food you can avoid to steer clear of health problems. Shingles is an unwelcome visitor that sneaks up on you years after you've had chickenpox. This sneaky intruder is the varicella-zoster virus, the same culprit behind chickenpox.

After you beat chickenpox, this virus doesn't leave your body but hangs out in your nerve cells, playing hide and seek. Then, out of nowhere, it decides to make a grand entrance and cause shingles. It's like a fiery, painful rash that loves to appear as a strip of blisters. Picture it as a mean, burning sensation, like someone poking you with hot needles.

Now, here's the kicker - it's more likely to bother older folks or those with weakened immune systems, but you don't need to fret too much. There's a shingles vaccine to guard against it and knowing about shingles food to avoid goes a long way. Further, if shingles does show up, quick treatment with antiviral meds can help ease the pain and make it go away faster.

In the meantime, it is beneficial to learn about the shingles food to avoid to ensure that your condition doesn't worsen.

What Are the Shingles Food to Avoid?

Shingles food to avoid (Image via Getty Images)

Spicy Foods - The Heat Factor: You might want to give spicy foods a break when dealing with shingles because they can turn up the heat on your symptoms. Think about it like this - that extra spiciness could make the burning and itching sensations even more intense. Plus, it might not play nice with your skin and tummy.

Processed and Sugary Foods - Inflammation Alert: Foods that are super processed or loaded with sugar can be troublemakers during a shingles episode. They have a way of revving up inflammation in your body and can weaken your immune system, which isn't what you need when you're fighting off that shingles virus.

Alcohol - Immune Suppressor: Imagine alcohol as the party pooper for your immune system. It can slow down your body's defense system and leave you feeling dehydrated. When you're dealing with shingles, it's like sending your immune system on vacation when it should be working overtime.

Acidic Foods - Irritation Central: Acidic foods, like citrus fruits and tomatoes, can be like little troublemakers for your shingles rash. They may irritate those already sensitive areas, making you even more uncomfortable.

Caffeine - Sleep Saboteur: Think of caffeine as your sleep's arch-nemesis. It can mess with your sleep patterns, which is crucial for your body's healing process. Further, remember, shingles can already mess with your sleep, so caffeine just adds to the challenge.

High-Arginine Foods - The Trigger Debate: Some folks believe that foods with lots of arginine, like nuts, seeds, chocolate, and certain grains, could potentially trigger shingles or make the symptoms worse. But here's the thing - scientific proof on this is a bit shaky.

Foods to Include in Your Diet When You Have Shingles

Fruits and Veggies - Your Immune Boosters: Picture colorful fruits and veggies as your army of immune-boosting superheroes. They're packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help your body fight off that shingles villain.

Lean Proteins - The Repair Crew: Lean proteins like chicken, turkey, and fish act as your body's repair crew. They're loaded with amino acids that your body needs to fix tissues and keep your immune system strong.

Whole Grains - Your Energy Source: Think of whole grains like your trusty energy source. They provide the fuel your body needs to keep going during the shingles showdown. Foods like brown rice and whole wheat bread should be your sidekicks.

Yogurt and Probiotics - Gut Guardians: Yogurt and other probiotic foods are like the guardians of your gut. They keep your digestive system in proper shape, and a healthy gut can mean a stronger immune system.

Nuts and Seeds - Healthy Snacking: Nuts and seeds can be your go-to healthy snacks. They're packed with good fats, vitamins, and minerals. While some worry about arginine in them, the overall benefits often outweigh this concern for many.

Now that you know what are the shingles food to avoid and include in your diet, you can easily manage the condition and aim for speedy recovery.