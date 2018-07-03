Simple Workouts At Home For Acquiring Well Balanced Wider Shoulders

Easy home workouts for muscular & wide shoulders

Shoulders are the most widely used muscles in the upper body. The shoulders are also known as the most versatile joints in the body with the greatest range of motion – they have almost 360 degrees of rotation.

Shoulders are composed of the larger Deltoid muscles viz., anterior, Lateral/medial, posterior and of smaller rotator cuff muscles which support the shoulder ball & socket joint.

The deltoids give us width to the upper body and are an important contributor to the ‘V-taper physique’, making the upper body appear larger and stronger.

In this article, we are going to give some tips on some easy to do shoulder workouts at home. These workouts include a variety of moves to work your rotator cuff and deltoid muscles to enable you to build strength, stability and mass.

Since the deltoids & rotator cuff allows the shoulder to move in almost any type of motion, it also means that the shoulder is more prone to injury. Therefore, the muscles need to be trained correctly & carefully.

#1 Push Up

Instructions:

Step 1. Start in a plank position: toes on the ground & hands shoulder-width apart, fingers pointed forward.

Step 2. With your back straight, while breathing in, slowly bend your arms and lower your chest to almost ground level.

Step 3. Using your arms, raise yourself to the plank position while breathing out. Repeat preferred repetitions.

Important Tips:

1. If holding the plank position becomes difficult, you may lower your knees to the ground.

#2 Diving Dolphin

Instructions:

Step 1. Start in a forearm plank position with your elbows under the shoulders and feet hip-width apart.

Step 2. Walk your feet forward about 10 to 12 inches, so that the hips are lifted toward the ceiling. This is the starting position.

Step 3. Keeping your body in a straight line, lower your hips as you drive your shoulders forward over your wrists.

Step 4. Return to your starting position and repeat preferred repetitions.

Important Tips:

1. Using the strength of your upper back muscles will give you better stretch.