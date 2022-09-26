6 Simple Ways Men Can Take Care of Their Mental Well-Being

While our society has become more accepting of mental health concerns, it is still difficult for men to get direct access to mental health facilities. Societal expectations and traditional gender roles often contribute to how mental health is perceived. For men, societal norms about how they “should” behave and what masculinity is, demand that they display what has traditionally been perceived as masculine traits like strength, stoicism, dominance, and control.

While wanting to feel strong and in control are not inherently negative traits, some research suggest that a reliance on these traditional ideals as what it means to be “a man” may negatively impact men’s mental health. Research on this also suggests that behaving in a way that conforms to these expectations, especially in maintaining expectations of self-reliance and power over others, is associated with increased distress and poorer mental health.

Our lives have changed significantly as a result of the recent pandemic, and we are now more concerned than ever about our health and self-care. Self-care includes looking after one's physical and mental well-being, and it can be achieved in a few simple ways:

Simple ways through which men can improve their mental health

1) Mindfulness

A key component of self-care is mindfulness. Being mindful implies paying closer attention to your surroundings and the present moment.

You can pay closer attention to what you eat and the thoughts that go through your head. You can start by going for meditative strolls in the morning, whenever you feel pressured, or right before bed, and close your eyes and reflect on the day's events while practicing gratitude. You'll feel more comfortable and at ease throughout the day as you practice being conscious of your actions, which will also help you be more productive.

2) Know your body

We focus so much on our work that we neglect the physical, mental, and emotional requirements of our bodies. Look for indicators from your inner self when you are anxious. When we are about to make a poor choice or when something special needs to be brought to our notice, our inner callings have a way of alerting us.

As you get to know your body better, you'll figure out ways to take better care of your mental health as well. For instance, you can change to a better diet, start exercising, and take more care of your body if you feel that your immune system is weak. This will also contribute greatly to your mental well-being.

3) Practicing affirmations

We often forget to give ourselves the credit and affirmations required to function positively and for our betterment.

We can seek validation from the outside world, but more than that, we have to make way for radical self-acceptance. By acknowledging self-love, you are reminding yourself of your importance and worth in the world. You can start by simply admiring yourself a little longer in front of the mirror or listening to affirming videos.

Whichever path you choose to opt for, know that you are doing yourself a favor and taking a step forward to love yourself.

4) Journaling

Whatever interests you choose, one can always develop the practice of journaling. No matter the format you use (bullet journaling, free writing, sketching, etc.), journaling teaches your brain to look for the good in life rather than the negative or pressing issues. This behavior gradually rewires your brain in a way that improves all aspects of your life.

In addition to providing you with the chance for introspection, journaling also improves your ability to set objectives, monitor your progress, and hold yourself accountable.

5) Seeking support

The simplest way to take care of your mental health is to seek support. Our society encourages men to "toughen up" when they are going through an emotional struggle, which often prevents them from seeking the help they truly deserve.

Research suggests that men who feel as though they are unable to speak openly about emotions may be less able to recognize symptoms of mental health problems in themselves, and less likely to reach out for support.

6) Enhance your sleep routine

After a good night’s sleep, everything seems better. To ensure you are getting plenty of rest, make your bedroom extra comfortable. Cover your mattress with cool cotton sheets in the summer and cozy flannel sheets in the winter. Don’t forget to change and wash them regularly.

Set the room to a comfortable temperature before sleeping. Also, calm your mind by turning off your smartphone, tablet or television at least two hours before bedtime. A good night's sleep works wonders in improving one's mental health.

Takeaway

Men's mental health issues are very different from women's, yet they are just as essential. One concerning aspect is that men are more reluctant to seek treatment for issues they face. The risk of suicide is also much higher among men.

However, men who encounter mental health issues can significantly improve their lives by obtaining and adhering to treatment. Gaining support from family members and friends can assist in reducing symptoms, enhancing quality of life, and lowering the risk of suicide.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

