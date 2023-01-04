A winged scapula, also known as scapular winging, is a condition in which the shoulder blade muscle (scapula) protrudes outward from the back and does not stay flush against the ribcage.

That can be caused by various factors such as muscle imbalance, nerve injuries, or structural abnormalities.

What exactly are the signs of a winged scapula?

Winged scapula (Photo: Unsplash/Harlie Raethel)

The symptoms of winged scapula differ from person to person, depending on the actual reason as well as the nerves and muscles involved. Most people with winged scapula have protruding shoulder blades. That can make sitting in a chair or carrying a backpack difficult.

If you have a winged scapula as a result of nerve damage, it can cause weakness in the neck, shoulders, and arms. Lifting, pulling, and trying to push heavy objects can be difficult due to this weakness.

Winged scapula frequently impairs the ability to lift the arm above the shoulder. It may also be linked to the following symptoms:

Fatigue

Drooping shoulder pain or discomfort in neck, shoulders, and back

Exercises to help improve winged scapula

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Wall Angel

It's done as follows:

Place your face, shoulder blade muscle, upper back, and buttocks against the wall.

The feet should be 6-12 inches away from the wall. Muscle tension can be decreased by keeping one knee slightly bent.

Stretch your arms directly above your head, with your back against the wall. This is the starting spot.

Try squeezing your mid-back muscles as you lower your arms towards your shoulders. Maintain a firm grip on the wall with your body.

Pause for a second when your elbows are just below the shoulders, and slide your arms back to the starting position.

Perform 2-3 sets of 15-20 repetitions.

#2 Scapular Retraction

Keep your head in line with your thoracic (upper) spine. (Photo: Unsplash/GMB Fitness)

It's done as follows:

Stand with your arms by your sides and elbows bent at 90 degrees.

Squeeze the shoulder blades and release.

Repeat the movement several times.

#3 Scapular Push-Up

It's done as follows:

Put yourself on all fours, with your knees and toes flexed and in contact with the floor.

The hips should be higher than your knees. The width of the hands should be greater than the shoulders'.

With hands on the ground, rotate your shoulders outward to engage the lats.

Straighten your legs to raise the knees off the ground, resulting in a high plank position. You should have your legs hip-width apart.

Engage your core while tensing the shoulders and hips. Squeeze your glutes and quads.

Throughout the movement, keep your chin tucked, as though you're holding an egg under your chin.

#4 Prone Y

It's done as follows:

Start by lying prone (on your stomach) on a mat, arms, and legs fully extended. The palms should be facing inwards.

To stabilize the spine, stiffen (brace) the abdominal muscles, depress, and retract the scapulae (pull shoulders back and down).

Try to hold these positions throughout the exercise.

Align the thoracic (upper) spine with your head.

Exhale gently, and slowly lift your arms off the floor, forming a 'Y' formation (45-degree angle to form the letter 'Y') from the same starting position

Keep your head in line with the chest (upper) spine.

Concentrate on generating most of the lift through your shoulders rather than lower back, but some low back length (arching) is fine.

#5 Prone T

It's done as follows:

Exhale slowly, and gently lift your arms off the floor.

Try to move your arms into the 'T' formation (90-degree angle to form the letter 'T') with the palms facing forward.

Keep your head in line with the thoracic (upper) spine.

Concentrate on generating most of the lift through your right shoulder rather than lower back, but some lower lumbar extension (arching) is acceptable

Hold the position for 5-10 seconds before relaxing and returning to your starting position.

Repeat 2-4 times.

#6 Scapular Squeeze

It's done as follows:

Stand with your arms by your sides and elbows bent at 90 degrees.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together as hard as you can, and hold for a few seconds.

Release and repeat.

Conclusion

It's important to consult with a healthcare professional. (Photo: Unsplash/Inge Poelman)

It's important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new exercise programme, especially if you have a medical condition like winged scapula.

A physical therapist or another qualified healthcare provider can help design an appropriate exercise programme for your needs and help ensure that you perform the aforementioned exercises correctly.

Poll : 0 votes