6 Best HIIT Workout If You Hate Cardio

HIIT workouts are highly beneficial. These are time-efficient workouts that enhance both the aerobic and anaerobic fitness. However, intensity is an important component if you're looking for a short burst of the workout.

There are different training styles for HIIT workouts, including strength training, bodyweight workouts, stationery workouts, rower sprints, boxing rounds, and more.

Best HIIT Workouts

We have created a list of the six best HIIT workouts, especially for people who hate cardio:

1) Squat Thrust

This is an effective HIIT workout that can help in burning calories while building core stability and increasing overall strength.

How to do a squat thrust:

Start n a straight standing position with your back straight and feet screwed to the ground.

Drop your palms to the ground before kicking both feet in the back. In this position, the body will be in a conventional high plank position with engaged core muscles.

Hop both feet back to the center to assume a standing stance. Repeat.

2) Battle Rope

Rope slams. (Image via Pexels/Inspired Horizon Digital Marketing)

Battle rope is best HIIT workout to build explosive power and strengthen the upper body.

How to do a battle rope:

Assume a straight standing position in front of the ropes, and clutch them in both palms.

Lean your upper torso to the front, and slightly bend your knees.

Slam the ropes on the ground with force while keeping a braced core. Repeat.

3) Russian Twist

This is a classic HIIT workout that can help you get toned abs while maintaining constant tension in the body. It can also help build overall balance.

How to do a Russian twist;

Begin in a seated manner with your leg extended and hovering above the ground while leaning your upper torso on the back. Position your hand on the chest or for advanced variation, hold a weight between your palms. Move your upper torso from one side to the other, keeping the core region braced.

4) Burpee

Sit-ups. (Image via Unsplash/Jonathan Borba)

This is a great HIIT workout that does not require any equipment and can help in enhancing the cardiovascular fitness of the body along with blasting fat.

How to do a burpee:

Begin in a good standing position before dropping your palms to the ground and jumping the legs to the back. This is the traditional high-plank position.

Perform a push-up before bringing your body into the frog position. Assume a standing position, and repeat.

5) Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers are a decent HIIT workout that help in blasting calories and building core stability. This exercise can also help in toning the arms and strengthening the back.

How to do a mountain climber:

Start in a conventional high plank position with engaged core muscles and body in a straight line.

With force, bring one knee closer to your chest before returning it back to the starting position.

Immediately bring your opposite leg to your chest. Keep swapping your legs and repeating the movement.

6) Flutter Kick

It's another great HIIT workout that can build a strong core along with burning a high number of calories by maintaining constant tension in the abdominals. This exercise can also help get a toned body.

How to do a flutter kick:

Start by lying down on the ground with the back pressed and core muscles engaged.

The legs should be straightened to the front, with the palms on the sides and pressed onto the ground.

Raise both legs, and hover them above the ground. Raise one leg to the air as the other one hovers parallel to the ground.

Swap the legs. Continue by alternating sides.

Bottom Line

Lunges (Image via Unsplash/Sam Moghadam)

HIIT workouts provide several benefits, including blasting fat, enhancing overall fitness, boosting metabolism, building strength, toning the body, and more. They also provide the body with an efficient workout in a short period.

Considering the benefits of the aforementioned workouts, you should incorporate them in your workout routine.

Poll : 0 votes