6 Best Abdominal Exercises for Visibly Toned Abs

There are countless abdominal exercises that can help you build visibly toned abs, which are certainly among the most sought-after fitness goals.

However, the value of toned abs exceeds far above aesthetics. That's because strong abs provide numerous benefits, including increased functional strength, enhanced posture, and improved physical performance.

Best Abdominal Exercises for Visibly Toned Abs

Here is a list of the six best abdominal exercises to help you get visibly toned abs if performed regularly.

1) Stability Ball Mountain Climber

It's one of the best abdominal exercises that can help in melting belly fat by burning a good amount of calories and building core strength.

How to do the exercise?

Position your hands apart a few inches on the stability ball, with your legs extended at the back so that you're in a high plank position.

With your core tightened, bring your left knee towards your chest before bringing it back to the center position.

Change sides and repeat.

2) Flutter Kick

It's one of the highly effective abdominal exercises that can tone the legs and enable you to get sculpted abs by burning a decent amount of calories.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in the lying down position, with your lower back pressed onto the ground, hands alongside the body, core tightened, and legs hovering just above the ground.

Your toes should be pointed to the ceiling.

Start the flutter kick movement of the legs without letting them touch the ground. Repeat.

3) Windshield Wiper

It's one of the challenging abdominal exercises that can work the hips, abdominals, obliques, and lower back. This exercise can enable you to get lean legs.

How to do the exercise?

Lie down on your back with your hips squeezed together.

Raise your legs straight into the air so that they're perpendicular to the ground, with your arms open at shoulder height and palms pressing to the ground.

Lower both legs towards the left, with your hips stacked while not letting the legs touch the ground.

Bring your legs back to the center position before lowering them to the right side. Change sides. and repeat.

4) Butterfly Crunch

It can help you get visibly toned abs by engaging the deep core muscles and getting rid of belly fat.

How to do the exercise?

Start in a lying down position, with your knees dropped open and bent to the sides while pressing the soles of your feet together.

Gently position your hands at the back of your head with an interlaced finger.

With engaged abdominals, elevate your shoulders and head off the floor. and bring them upward.

Reverse the movement slowly to lie back on the ground, and repeat.

5) Full Roll Up

Full roll ups can get you sweating in no time. This is one of the best abdominal exercises that can help you build a strong core by targeting all the muscles.

How to do the exercise?

Begin by lying down on your back, with your arms straightened at the back of your head.

With your core contracted, drive your hands over your head while sitting up with an upright posture.

Reach forward to your feet with your hands while folding your torso to the legs. Reverse the movement to lie back on the ground.

6) Turkish Half Get Up

It's one of the underutilized abdominal exercises that can build overall strength in the body and sculpt the abs.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in a straight lying down position before pressing the kettlebell straight to the ceiling, with your left arm extended.

Position your left foot pressed onto the ground, with your left knee bent.

The right leg should remain straight on the ground. With your abdominal strength, curl up your body by pushing off your right forearm and pressing onto the right palm.

Throughout the movement, keep your left hand with the kettlebell extended and gaze on the weight.

Reverse the movement, and repeat. Change sides.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned abdominal exercises are among the best ones to get visibly toned abs and strong core.

Pairing these exercises with clean and wholesome eating will enable you to get visibly toned abs in no time. In fact, these exercises won't take up much of your time or need any equipment, so they can be easily included in your workout routine, leaving you stronger than ever.

