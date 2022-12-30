6 Best Pilates YouTube Exercise Videos to Try at Home

Pilates is a game-changing workout to do at home and stay fit. We all know how important it is to stay in shape, whether you're trying to lose weight or just maintain your current fitness level.

One of the best ways to keep yourself motivated and on track is with a home workout routine that's both effective and fun. What better way to do that than with YouTube videos?

Best Pilates YouTube Exercise Videos to Try at Home

Check out these six great pilates workout videos you can follow from the comfort of your own home:

#1 Introduction to Pilates - Workout 1 | NHS

Pilates is a form of exercise that focuses on core strength and flexibility. It's one of the best ways to tone the body, improve posture, and increase flexibility. The exercises are great for beginners or those who have been practicing Pilates for years — and they can be done at home or in a studio.

This YouTube workout by the NHS is beginner-friendly and can help you build muscle, become more flexible, and boost core strength while losing weight.

#2 Total Body Pilates! 20 Minute Tone & Shape, Legs, Butt, Abs, Beginners Home Workout, Flexib

This pilates workout is great for beginners. It also has beginner modifications so you can work at your own pace and not overpush yourself. Start with a five-minute warm-up; move through the workout, and cool down at the end by doing some stretches. Try this workout three times per week.

You can start with an easier version of this exercise if you're new to pilates or are not flexible enough yet: Do tiny circles, and move into a plank position, keeping your arms straight and knees bent throughout the entire movement. That will help build up strength in your core, which will help make it easier for you later on when performing other movements such as tiny circles.

#3 30 MIN FULL BODY WORKOUT | At-Home Pilates

This 30-minute Pilates workout is great for beginners to practice. The instructor walks you through each exercise and provides modifications so that you can do it at your own pace. The workout focuses on the core and lower body but also works the arms, legs, and shoulders to give you a full body workout.

When doing each exercise, complete three sets of ten reps with 30 seconds rest between sets. When doing this full body Pilates routine, make sure to include the plank and follow these steps:

Beginners should start by holding a plank for 30 seconds (or as long as possible) before switching positions. Repeat that till all the exercises are completed; rest for two minutes before moving on to abs & back exercises.

Intermediate levels should hold the plank position longer while doing these Pilates moves.

#4 30-Minute Strength, Cardio, and Pilates Core Workout

This 30-minute Pilate workout is a great way to burn calories, strengthen the core, and tone the legs, butt, and abs. It's also easy to follow with clear instructions. If you're a beginner at home, don't worry. You can do this Pilates workout from home as well.

The workout starts with a warmup that incorporates high knees into the routine. Then you move on to strength training exercises. The next section includes Pilates moves that focus on the core such as lunges and planks. After that comes core work for toning and stretching muscles in the lower body like inner thighs or glutes/hips as well as an upper body like chest/shoulders/triceps — all while standing on one leg.

The final step involves a full body stretch followed by yoga poses focusing on balance and flexibility all done lying down (supine).

#5 The Ultimate 30-Minute Cardio Pilates Burner!

This workout is a full body, high-intensity workout that can help you burn fat while strengthening the core.

It only takes 30 minutes to complete, but it packs a punch and can be made more or less challenging depending on the speed of your movements. The video features a trainer who talks through each step, so you will never get lost in your own thoughts while trying to remember which move comes next. It includes exercises like lunges, push-ups, and bicep curls too, so you aren't just training the body to be more flexible; you're building strength too.

The exercises are broken down into several sections: warm-up, cardio pilates section, and cool down. The first two sections are designed to work every muscle group in the body — from the arms and legs through to your abs and back — while also improving balance and flexibility. As for the third section? That's all about relaxing after getting yourself moving.

#6 30 MIN PILATES FOR WEIGHT LOSS | best calories burn

You can burn up to 400 calories in 30 minutes of Pilates.

Pilates is a great way to burn fat and tone the body. It's a low impact, full body workout that works all the major muscle groups and improves flexibility and balance.

Pilates can cause significant reductions in hip circumference, waist size, body mass index (BMI), waist-to-hip ratio, and systolic blood pressure — all indicators for heart disease risk — while having no changes in BMI or total body mass.

This exercise features a warm-up, a main workout, and a cool-down. The instructor uses a combination of several easy, well-known exercises like the downward dog, flutter kicks, crunches, mountain climbers, etc. which means you can follow this video with ease.

If you're just getting into pilates try these beginner-level exercises first:

Conclusion

With many types of exercises and workouts available on YouTube, it can be difficult to know which ones are best for your needs. If you want to try Pilates but don’t know where to start, the aforementioned list is worth checking out.

