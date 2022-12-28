6 Best Straight Arm Pulldown Alternatives

If you don't have access to a cable machine, here're some straight arm pulldown alternatives to grow a thick, muscular back.

For many of us who prefer working out at home, buying a cable machine may be an unnecessary investment, especially when you have a wide range of exercises which involve dumbbells, barbells, or resistance bands at your disposal. Although you can technically perform a straight arm pulldown using resistance bands, the stimulus may not be enough after the novice stage.

In this article, we will discuss a few best straight arm pulldown alternatives you can add to your back day routine to ensure similar, if not better, strength and muscle gains.

Best Straight Arm Pulldown Alternatives

Here're six such exercises:

1) Resistance Band Straight Arm Pulldown

Band Pulldowns are one the best straight arm pulldown alternatives for beginners (Image via [email protected])

If you've fallen in love with the amazing stretch and lat activation cable pulldowns provide, you can still perform them using resistance bands.

This is one of the best straight arm pulldown alternatives for home workouts and building mind-muscle connection in beginners.

Instructions:

Tie a resistance band above your head onto something sturdy. A power rack or pull-up bar would be ideal.

Grab the band, and walk back till it becomes slightly tensed.

Bend over, and raise your completely extended arms close to an overhead position.

Pull your elbows back till they're tucked by your side.

Squeeze your lats for a second. Keep your chest up throughout.

Slowly return to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Standing Band Pullover

The standing band pullover is one of the best straight arm pulldown alternatives due to its unique movement pattern and tension distribution.

Unlike normal pullovers, maximum tension is at the end position and not while overhead. You can use it as a warm-up or finisher to pump blood into the lats at the end of a back workout.

Instructions:

Tie the band to the top of a power rack or pull-up bar. Face away from the band, and hold it with outstretched arms.

Your arms should be above your head, and the resistance band should be almost parallel to the floor.

Flex your lats, and bring your arms in front, finishing when they're by the sides of the torso.

Slowly return to the starting position. Repeat.

3) Barbell Pullover

The barbell pullover is one of the best straight arm pulldown variations where you can use a loaded barbell to stretch out the lats. It can be loaded heavier than its counterparts, but take care not to perform egolifting - it can damage the shoulders and elbow joints.

Instructions:

Lie supine on a bench with your head hanging off the edge.

Grip the barbell with a width that allows maximum shoulder and elbow mobility.

Slowly lower the barbell behind your head with bent arms. You will feel a great stretch in the lats.

Slowly bring the barbell back to the starting position. Repeat.

4) Dumbbell Pullover

Dumbbell pullovers (Image via Instagram/bodypumpup)

Also known as the upper body squat, dumbbell pullovers are great for developing the lats and serratus anterior. A bodybuilding staple for decades, the dumbbell pullover is one of the best straight arm pulldown variations in this list, especially for beginners.

Instructions:

Lie face up on a bench, and hold a dumbbell over your head with both hands clasped over the handle towards one end.

Maintain a slight bend at your elbows.

While keeping the dumbbell close to your body, lower the weight behind your head.

Hold the lat stretch for a second before pushing the dumbbell back to the starting position. Repeat.

5) Inverted Row

Inverted Rows (Image via Instagram/bodypumpup)

Inverted rows are among the best straight arm pulldown alternatives for those working out at home and have zero equipment. This bodyweight exercise works the back, shoulders, and core and also helps build basic upper body strength for those who cannot perform pull-ups yet.

Instructions:

Grab the edges of a sturdy table with your palms.

Make sure the shoulders and head can clear the table. Play with the grip to focus on different areas of the back.

Squeeze your glutes, and brace your abs. The head, shoulders, hips, legs, and feet should be in a straight line throughout.

Pull yourself up till the chest makes light contact with the table.

Lower down slowly. Repeat.

6) Pull-Up

Pull-ups are among the best straight arm pulldown alternatives due to two reasons.

First off, they engage almost every upper body muscle. Second, they provide an intense loaded stretch on the lats that can help the back look wider and more aesthetically pleasing.

Instructions:

Grab on to the pull-up bar with a firm overhand grip.

Brace your core, and engage your glutes to avoid power leakage.

Use your upper back, lats, and arms to lift yourself up to the bar while making sure the chin rises over the bar.

Lower yourselves down slowly. Repeat. Reset the shoulder blades with every rep.

Takeaway

The aforementioned straight arm pulldown alternatives can help you build a wide, defined back. Make sure you also add rows and deadlifts to work on back thickness and density.

Poll : 0 votes