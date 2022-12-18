Top 5 Golfers Elbow Exercises to Reduce Pain

If you've been wondering what the best golfers elbow exercises are for strengthening and pain relief, read on.

Golfer's elbow, also known as medial epicondylitis or medial elbow tendinopathy, is a result of overuse or general wear and tear of the muscles and tendons that control the wrist and fingers.

Besides golf, it can also be due to a myriad of other causes like:

Racquet sports like tennis (different from tennis elbow or lateral epicondylitis)

Throwing sports like javelin, baseball and softball

Improper technique while weightlifting/strength training

Jobs like construction, carpentry, and plumbing

The following golfers elbow exercises can also be used as a preventive measure for those aged above 40 and ones performing repetitive activity for more than two hours a day involving the elbow joint.

Top Golfers Elbow Exercises

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Wrist Flexion

This exercise can be performed with dumbbells, resistance bands or any household objects like a milk jug or backpack (essentially anything you can get that provides a bit of resistance and can be held in the palm). You can also use your other hand for resistance. This movement is one of the best golfers elbow exercises you can do anywhere, any time.

To do it, lie your arm down on any flat surface, with the palm facing upwards. Hold any object of resistance in your hand, and grip it firmly. Your palm and wrist should be hanging off the flat surface.

Using a slow tempo, slowly raise the dumbbell by flexing the wrist. The wrest flexion should be a controlled raise, lasting 2-3 seconds. Return to the starting position with a controlled lowering motion lasting 2-3 seconds. Flex and unflex your fingers along with your wrist for maximal results. Repeat for 8-12 reps.

2) Dumbbell Pronation

You should definitely include pronator strengthening exercises in your list of golfers elbow exercises. That's because the pronators are responsible for rotation of the forearm. Strengthening this area can reduce stress on the elbow joint.

To do the exercise, support your forearm on a table or flat surface, with the elbow bent at 90 degrees. Take a light dumbbell (start with 5 lbs), and hold it with a neutral grip. The dumbbell should be held vertically while your palm is facing the side.

Rotate your forearm slowly till your palm faces upwards. Return to the starting position slowly. Repeat for 8-12 reps.

3) Golfers Elbow Stretch

This stretch movement is one of the best golfers elbow exercises for temporary pain relief. It improves the range of movement or mobility of the arm and wrist while stretching the wrist flexors of the forearm.

To do it, extend the affected arm in front of you. Your fingers and palms should be facing upwards. Relax the wrist, and allow your hand to rest and fall back. Using your opposite hand, gently pull your fingers and wrist down towards your body. Hold the stretch for 30-45 seconds. Repeat 3-5 times with 30-second gaps in between.

4) Lying Y-Raise

Strengthening the muscles around the shoulder joint and scapula is beneficial for reducing the overall load on the elbow joint. Adding this strengthening exercise to your arsenal of golfers elbow exercises can result in better outcomes than just strengthening the elbow alone.

To do it, lie down prone on the floor, with your arms extended in front of you in a 'Y' shape. Lift your upper chest off the floor. To engage the traps, raise your arms off the floor as high as possible. The knees, feet, and head should be on the floor. Hold the contraction for 2-3 seconds before returning to the starting position. Repeat.

5) Thoracic Extensions On A Bench

People who experience medial elbow pain typically engage in activities that demand a higher level of thoracic mobility. According to doctors, golfers elbow exercises should always include a movement targeting thoracic extension.

To do this exercise, place your elbows on a bench or another flat surface. Clasp your hands together behind your head. As you sit back towards your heels, bend your elbows, and actively pull down your chest through your arms. Hold the end position for 1-2 seconds, and repeat.

Takeaway

The aforementioned golfers elbow exercises are ideal for preventing and treating medial elbow tendinopathy. Perform them 4-5 times throughout the week for optimum results.

