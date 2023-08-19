6 effective ways to get rid of stress belly

Struggling with stress belly? Well, it’s a common problem among people who have prolonged anxiety and stress. It leads to extra weight, particularly around the abdomen and may cause several health conditions, if not worked upon and reduced.

It's important to note that stress belly fat isn’t a medical condition; rather it’s a way that depicts how excessive stress affects your physical health and causes belly fat.

What are the signs of stress stomach?

Always feeling hungry is a sign of a stressed belly. (Photo via Pexels/Klaus Nielsen)

The most predominant sign of a stress belly is the appearance of the abdomen, but there are many more signs that show you’ve got a stressed stomach.

You likely have a stressed stomach if you're experiencing the following signs and symptoms if you:

constantly feel hungry

are unable to lose weight despite following a workout routine and diet

feel emotional all the time

How to get rid of stress belly?

The good news is that you can easily get rid of stress belly by following some simple lifestyle choices. Here are six effective things you can do:

#1 Manage stress

Meditate for a few minutes everyday. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Managing stress is one of the best and most effective things you can do to reduce your stress belly.

To calm your mind down, indulge yourself in things that you love. Give yourself a few minutes to relax by taking long, deep breaths and doing a few minutes of mindfulness exercises every day.

Planning a day out with your friends and family, watching your favorite movie, cooking, reading and more can potentially help you relax and unwind.

#2 Exercise regularly

Focus on strength training. (Photo via Pexels/Jonathan Borba)

Even if you're not noticing the results from your stressed-out belly workout, it's important to keep doing it.

Regular exercise can help you lose fat and give your body a great definition. If you’ve just started out, try 30 minutes of low-impact exercises on most days, and do not forget to include weight training in your sessions.

If you're feeling overwhelmed, skip your exercise, but make it a point to keep yourself active throughout the day. Go for small walks; dance for a few minutes to your favorite songs, or take your dog out for a walk. If possible, use stairs instead of elevators and walk while talking on your mobile phones.

#3 Watch your everyday diet

Add lots of fruits and vegetables to your diet. (Photo via Pexels/Jane Doan)

Consuming a healthy diet is not just good for your health, but it’s also excellent for managing stress. Include more of Vitamin B foods in your diet, as studies suggest that this vitamin can significantly help reduce stress and anxiety.

Add plenty of green leafy vegetables and fresh fruits to your diet, and avoid foods that contain trans fat, high carbs, fructose and high calories. All of them can contribute to unhealthy weight gain and cause health concerns.

#4 Cut down your alcohol intake

Limit alcohol intake. (Photo via Pexels/Energepic.com)

Alcohol contains lots of calories, and if you're on the road to lose weight, especially abdominal fat, cutting on alcohol can be quite beneficial.

Research shows that alcohol is linked to high levels of visceral fat, so limiting its intake can be useful when it comes to reducing stress belly.

#5 Lower intake of sugar-sweetened beverages

Limit sugar-sweetened beverages to reduce stress belly. (Photo via Pexels/Alexander Grey)

To reduce stress belly, it's also important to avoid sugar-sweetened beverages like packed fruit juices and sodas. That will help you cut calories from your diet and also keep you healthy and active.

Studies suggest that sweetened beverages can take a toll on physical health and also cause medical conditions like diabetes and cancer in the future.

#6 Prioritize your sleep

Sleep for at least seven hours. (Photo via Pexels/Meruyert Gonullu)

A good night’s sleep is significant when it comes to reducing anxiety and stress. It can help you unwind and keep the body and mind relaxed and energetic for the next day.

Studies suggest that adults aged 18 to 65 who don’t sleep for at least six hours are likely to have more visceral fat. For this reason, it's recommended that adults should at least get 7-9 hours of sleep every night.

When should you consult a doctor?

As a stress belly isn’t a medical condition, you don’t necessarily need to see a doctor. However, if the condition persists or if prolonged stress is taking a toll on your professional and personal life, you should see a healthcare provider immediately.

In conditions where you're having trouble sleeping, difficulty focusing on your work, or your weight is increasing rapidly, see a doctor to determine the underlying cause.