Skinny Fat: What Is It & How To Get Rid Of It?

The term 'skinny fat' seems like an oxymoron - how can a person be fat and skinny at the same time? However, people belonging to this category are extremely common.

Skinny Fat: What Is It

Skinny fat can be defined as having normal body weight and BMI while being metabolically obese.

Individuals belonging to this category may appear normal or even skinny when in clothes. However, when the clothes come off, they have no appreciable muscle mass and look weak and flabby. They often have a saggy belly and love handles that almost look out of place when compared to how they normally look with their shirts on.

While many take bodyweight as the sole consideration for physical fitness, that's not often the truth. Take Arnold Schwarzenegger, for example. The bodybuilding legend weighed nearly 240 lbs at 6'1". As per BMI definitions, he would be considered obese.

So, what is it that distinguishes a skinny fat physique from a normal, skinny, or muscular physique? Low levels of muscle mass combined with an excess of abdominal fat. The more muscle you have, the less skinny fat will appear at the same body fat compared to someone with lower muscle mass.

This phenomenon also affects females, who do hours of cardio and calorie restriction only to see underwhelming results. A solid weightlifting plan focused on key areas like the glutes, abdomen, shoulders, and arms can make a world of difference for ladies struggling to get their dream physique.

The good news is: you can easily turn that around with a solid diet and training regimen.

Skinny Fat: How To Get Rid Of It

1) Get on a strength training programme as soon as possible

Strength training is the biggest tool in your arsenal. Not only will it make you look leaner and stronger, it will also help control blood sugar, improve blood coordination, and stave off issues like stroke and hypertension.

Focus on key compound movements. Squats, deadlifts, presses, rows, pull-ups, weighted carries, and targeted ab training should form the basis of any successful training regimen. These exercises add maximum muscle to your physique and help you avoid a skinny fat one.

All you need is three full body workouts done weekly. Make sure you give your muscles adequate time to recover (48-72 hours) between workouts.

Beginners starting a workout routine can follow these essential tips to maximize results in a shorter period.

2) Increase your protein intake

If you take a closer look at global populations, you will find that regions predominantly following a low-protein, high-carb diet have a higher proportion of skinny fat physiques. That's due to insulin resistance as a result of chronically high insulin levels, which causes the body to store excessive fat.

The cure: pump up the protein. Consume at least 0.8-1 gram of protein per pound of bodyweight to maximize muscle gain and fat loss. Try having 30-40 grams of protein per meal to enhance absorption. For carbohydrates, ditch the sugars and refined foods. Adopt high quality complex carbohydrate sources instead.

3) Up your calorie intake

This advice is meant for individuals on severe calorie restriction diets. While crash diets may help lose weight, a large proportion of the weight loss is muscle mass, especially if you do not lift weights.

Find your maintenance calories; reduce 500-1000 calories according to your body fat percentage, and start lifting.

4) Cut down on cardio

Cardio is essential for improving cardiovascular health, maintaining bone health, preventing lifestyle diseases, and ensuring general health and longevity.

However, too much cardio can hinder your muscle gain. If you find yourself constantly sore and under-recovered, excessive cardio may be the culprit. Replace high-impact cardio like running and jogging for HIIT workouts. Interval training has been shown to improve muscle gain and conditioning.

Takeaway

Skinny fat physiques are an extremely common phenomenon caused by inadequate exercise and faulty nutrition. To combat that, pick up some heavy weights, consume enough protein, and tone down excess cardio.

Poll : 0 votes