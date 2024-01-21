Soon to be a mother? Take a look at things to avoid in early pregnancy

Pregnancy is considered to be a moment of joy and happiness, but one must not overlook the things to avoid in early pregnancy. Especially, if this is going to be your first born you must be careful about the responsibilities as whatever you do be it good or bad will have some consequences to it. Thus, making mindful choices is important for the health of you and your baby.

For the health of the fetus, sticking to basic healthy habits will be enough. Basically, abstinence from alcohol, smoking, a reduced caffeine consumption, or avoiding sports can keep you away from any sorts of injuries and help you stay healthy.

Through this article, we will discuss the things to avoid in early pregnancy and certain foods to avoid during pregnancy.

5 things to avoid in early pregnancy

Being pregnant is not an easy task and there are many do and don’ts that a pregnant individual should follow they are mentioned below:

Do not consume alcohol

Consumption of alcohol can cause abnormalities in the baby. It can bring physical abnormalities, intellectual disabilities, and behavioral issues in the baby. Thus, alcohol is a big no if you are pregnant.

Reduce caffeine consumption

Excessive caffeine can be harmful to the development of the fetus. This is because it can easily pass through the placenta and can affect the fetus. Thus it may lead to the risk of loss of pregnancy or low weight of the baby during birth.

Avoid hot baths and saunas

While you are pregnant if you get into activities that can raise your body's temperature significantly then it might affect the baby and may contribute to congential abnormalities. It is thus advisable to avoid hot baths and saunas.

Avoid contact sports

Contact sports can be risky for the pregnant individual and the developing fetus as it can disrupt the placenta which leads to serious conditions like preterm birth or pregnancy loss. So, it is advised to stay far from contact sports and indulge in less-risky exercises.

Steer clear of activities with a fall risk

Many activities such as skiing, ice skating, and rock climbing are risky. These can lead to a fall and may be dangerous for the health of pregnant ladies. Pregnant individuals should steer clear of these activities to avoid unnecessary falls.

From the first trimester this should be avoided. This is due to the change in the centre of mass of the body.

Foods to avoid during pregnancy

Along with all the above-mentioned dos and don’ts during pregnancy, it is important to take care of your diet every day. Many foods should be avoided and they are:

Undercooked food

There is always a risk of foodborne illnesses like salmonella and listeria if you eat raw or undercooked food. In order to avoid such conditions make sure the pregnant individual does not consume raw or undercooked food.

Fish rich in high mercury

Make sure you skip the food that is high in mercury. Usually, fish high in mercury may affect the nervous system of the fetus. Fishes like shark, swordfish, king mackerel, and tilefish usually come on the list of high mercury levels in the body.

Unpasteurized dairy products

Dairy products like milk or curd, especially unpasteurized, can have an impact on pregnant people as they may cause various bacterial infections in the body. Thus, it is better to avoid unpasteurized products.

For a healthy baby and for the well being of the mother following the above guidelines is important.