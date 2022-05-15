Sorrel: Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits

Sorrel is a temperate plant native to both hemispheres. Due to its acidic taste and high vitamin C content, which distinguishes it from other common plants like spinach or broccoli, there have been several health benefits of sorrel. It has been utilized as a culinary herb throughout history.

Sorrel leaves resemble spinach leaves and have an arrowhead form. They become more acidic in flavor as they age. The leaves are eaten fresh or mildly cooked, and the plant's juice is used in sauces and garnishes.

Health Benefits of Sorrel: Why should you include it in your diet?

1) Immunity booster

Sorrel is high in vitamin A, a fat-soluble vitamin that aids in the healthy functioning of your immune system. Vitamin C, an important antioxidant that helps your body fight illness, is also present in Sorrel. Vitamin C is also essential for collagen production, adding to the health benefits of sorrel.

2) Cure skin diseases

Sorrel leaves are like an elixir for our skin, combating eczema, ringworm, and other skin disorders. A bowl of sorrel soup can supply up to 53% of the daily vitamin C need, which aids in the treatment of a variety of skin problems and disorders.

Itching and ringworms are treated with dried sorrel leaves. When used as a face mask, sorrel leaves help to prevent wrinkles and tighten the skin. Antimicrobial and anti-allergic activities also add to the health benefits of sorrel.

3) Promotes bowel movement

A 1-cup portion of fresh sorrel contains roughly 4 grams of fiber, which aids in intestinal regularity. Dietary fiber also aids in controlling cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Furthermore, fiber-rich foods are satiating, meaning they keep you fuller for longer, resulting in weight loss and/or weight management.

4) Regulates blood pressure

When it comes to the health benefits of sorrel, its substantial potassium content is second to none. Potassium is a mineral that we should ingest on a regular basis. It is not just a vasodilator, but also essential for maintaining fluid equilibrium throughout the body.

5) May prevent anaemia

Many of the health benefits of sorrel are due to its high iron content, which aids red blood cell transport of oxygen throughout the body. Women with a poor dietary intake of iron and vitamin C may be at risk for anemia, according to research. Sorrel is also high in vitamin C, which helps iron absorption and utilization in the body, adding to the health benefits of sorrel.

6) May decrease cancer cell growth

Although human research is limited, Sorrel has been discovered to inhibit the growth and spread of certain cancer cells in test tubes and animal. Several types of sorrel, for example, were found to kill breast, cervical, and skin cancer cells in test tube research.

Furthermore, concoctions including sorrel extracts and other substances like larger burdocks, slippery elms, and Chinese rhubarb prevented weight loss and boosted white blood cell counts in rats with leukemia, in one study.

7) Helps improve vision

Another crucial vitamin contained in sorrel, vitamin A, has been linked to improved eyesight and a reduction in macular degeneration and cataracts. Beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A, is an antioxidant that, when paired with other essential antioxidant chemicals in the body, can significantly improve eye health, particularly night vision, and help prevent age-related degeneration.

Nutrition Fact: What does Sorrel contain?

Sorrel is a nutrient-dense plant high in fiber and minerals like magnesium, vitamin C, and A, and low in calories. 1 cup (133 grams) raw sorrel includes:

29 calories

2.5 grams of protein

1 gram of fat

4 grams of carbohydrates

4 grams of fibre

Takeaway

Sorrel is a leafy green plant that can be eaten as a vegetable or used as an herb. The fruit is used to manufacture beverages in several parts of the Caribbean.

It contains antioxidants as well as fibre, vitamin C, and magnesium. It may help with heart health and cancer prevention, but additional human research is needed.

Wrap fresh sorrel in a paper towel and store it in a plastic bag in the refrigerator until ready to use. Sorrel normally lasts one to two weeks in the refrigerator. Sorrel, like most other fresh herbs, can be frozen, however the texture may vary.

