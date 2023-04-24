Spun glass hair: Understanding causes behind fragile tresses

Do you know what "spun glass hair" is? Uncombable Hair Syndrome (UHS), commonly known as spun-glass hair, is a very uncommon disorder in children.

It's a condition of the scalp's hair shaft. According to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Centre of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in this condition, the hair sticks straight out and cannot be flattened by brushing.

Extremely dry, brittle and fragile hair that snaps easily characterizes this condition, leading to bald head spots and hair loss. In this article, we delve deeper into the reasons and remedies for spun-glass hair.

What causes spun glass hair?

Rough hair is a symptom of UHS. (Image via Pexels/Sukh Winder)

Trichothiodystrophy, a hereditary disorder, is the main contributor to spun-glass hair.

TTD is an uncommon condition affecting skin, hair and nails. The disorder results in irregularities in hair development and texture due to mutations in genes involved in DNA repair.

The two varieties of TTD are photosensitive and non-photosensitive. The photosensitive variant is linked to heightened sunlight sensitivity and higher risk of developing skin cancer.

Short stature, intellectual incapacity, brittle, dry and thinning hair, as well as anomalies in the skin and nails, are all signs of TTD. However, not everyone with TTD experiences all the symptoms, and they can vary greatly.

Symptoms of spun glass hair

The following are common symptoms:

Hair breaks quickly

Slow growth

Coarse hair

Hair abruptly falls out or turns into alopecia areata

It can also exist in individuals without any obvious changes to their hair. Under a microscope, though, you may be able to see some variations.

Will spun glass hair remain for a lifetime?

People with UHS experience their hair falling out abruptly. (Image via Unsplash/Vladislav Muslakov)

During adolescence, usually around the time of puberty, spun-glass hair syndrome begins to clear up or disappear.

Early adulthood could be affected by the disease. Your child's hair could start to grow in one direction (downward) during this period rather than in several different directions. It could take a while before all of their hair strands begin to grow in the same direction.

How to treat and manage spun glass hair cross section?

Use gentle hair care products. (Image via Unsplash/Element5 Digital)

The syndrome of unmanageable hair does not have a cure. Although managing hair that grows in all directions and won't lay flat may be difficult, here are some actions you can do to make your child's hair care regimen less difficult:

Gentle hair maintenance: Because spun-glass hair is so delicate and prone to breakage, it must be given gentle maintenance. Avoid using harsh chemical treatments like coloring, perming or relaxing; instead, use a gentle shampoo and conditioner.

Hair products: Using hair products intended to moisturize and nourish dry hair may be beneficial for those with spun-glass hair. Try to choose products that have shea butter, coconut oil and argan oil among their constituents.

Protective hairstyles: Protective hairstyles like buns, twists and braids can assist in lessening breakage and damage to the hair.

Changing diet: Having a balanced, healthy diet can assist both hair development and general well-being. Make sure your diet is rich in protein, vitamins and minerals.

Tips to help

Spun glass hair can be annoying. Some of the advice provided below may be helpful if you or someone you know has the disorder:

Be tolerant : Over time, the problem frequently gets better or goes away.

: Over time, the problem frequently gets better or goes away. Take biotin supplements .

. Use a leave-in conditioner Leave-in conditioners make it less difficult to comb through and style your hair than usual by reducing friction.

Leave-in conditioners make it less difficult to comb through and style your hair than usual by reducing friction. Avert severe hair procedures: Perms and other harsh chemical treatments can harm your hair.

Trichothiodystrophy, an uncommon and difficult hereditary condition, can be the root cause of spun-glass hair.

Despite the fact that there's no cure for TTD or spun glass hair, there are many therapies that can help manage the symptoms and enhance hair appearance. Always get expert advice from a doctor or a hair specialist if you have concerns about the condition or look of your hair.

Poll : 0 votes